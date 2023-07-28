148 Products from Indonesia Promoted at Sarawat Superstore Jeddah

Jeddah, MINA — A total of 148 products from Indonesia are being promoted in Jeddah Saudi Arabia in the 3rd edition of the Indonesian Week Festival (IWF) which took place at the Sarawat Superstore located in the Jeddah International Market complex, Al-Madinah road.

Promotion of Indonesian products which this year carries the tagline “Taste of Joy” is a joint work of the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia and the Indonesia Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) in Jeddah with supermarket owners and a number of importers of Indonesian products.

In a statement, various food and beverage products, including spices and seasonings, are offered at special discounted prices during the IWF event which runs from 27 July to 17 August 2023.

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Jeddah Eko Hartono said that the IWF program had become an annual agenda and was part of a series of activities to welcome the Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Indonesia, which is entering its 78th year.

“IFW is one of the many promotional activities for Indonesian products in Saudi Arabia, especially food and beverages. Hundreds of Indonesian products such as biscuits, coffee, candy, canned fish, coconut milk, spices and other products are being promoted with special discounts,” said Eko Hartono while officially launching the IWF event on Thursday, 27 July 2023.

Eko Hartono added that IWF was also a form of support from the Indonesian Consulate General and ITPC Jeddah for the importers of Indonesian products which were increasing from year to year.

“Our target is that Indonesian products are not only known, but also in demand by the consumers in Saudi Arabia, not only Indonesian citizens, but also other foreign nationals who make up around 40 percent of the total population of Saudi Arabia,” continued Eko Hartono.

The Economic and Trade Team of the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah continues to initiate various promotional programs, including facilitating business matching with a number of businessmen from Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, being actively engaged in product exhibitions for Hajj and Umrah, organizing solo exhibitions of Indonesian products and in-store promotions, conducting market intelligence and compiling analysis intelligence regarding potential products and competitors in order to strengthen the presence of Indonesian products in Saudi Arabia.

The head of Jeddah-based ITPC Muhammad Rivai Abbas reveals, Saudi Arabia is an open market where food imports account for more than 80% of all its needs.

“Especially for MSME products, the mindset is that the export business is a long-term business, so the quality and price must compete with similar products from other countries,” said Rivai.

The launching of IFW 2023 which took place on Thursday, 27 July 2023, was attended by the members of the Asian Consuls General Club (ACGC), the officials of the Jeddah and Makkah chambers of commerce, supermarket owners and importers.(R/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)