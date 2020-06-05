Saudis Impose Again Curfew in Jeddah

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry has again imposed a curfew for the city of Jeddah, following a surge in positive cases of Covid-19.

According to the Consul Hajj Jeddah Consulate Endang Jumali, Friday’s report update (5/6) positive cases of Covid-19 in Saudi reached 2,591.

“There has been a surge in cases up to Saudi Arabia tightening the curfew and enforcing a number of rules in the city of Jeddah,” explained Endang Jumali via electronic message as quoted from the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Religion.

Since 5-7 Shawwal (May 28-30), the Saudis open public activities from 06.00 to 15.00. The regulation was relaxed since 8 Shawwal (May 31) until 20:00. This provision will be enforced until 28 Shawwal or 20 June 2020.

“Today, it will be announced if starting tomorrow, Saturday, 14 Shawwal until 28 Shawwal will be re-enforced only until 15:00,” Endang explained.

In addition, said Endang, the Saudi Ministry of Home Affairs also re-applied a number of rules, namely: a ban on congregational prayers at mosques, a ban on entering government and private offices, as well as the closure of restaurants.

“This also includes a ban on gathering more than five people,” he said.

Endang sees that this condition will affect the schedule for opening international flights.

Until now, the Saudis have not announced when international flights will start opening, including hajj flights. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)