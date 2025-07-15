Israeli Forces Kidnap Over 32 Palestinians in West Bank Raids

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces launched a wide-scale kidnap and raid campaign across several West Bank governorates at dawn on Tuesday, detaining more than 32 Palestinians, including former prisoners and young men.

According to Wafa, the raids included violent house searches, vandalism of property, and the setting up of military checkpoints. Several main and secondary roads were also closed, severely restricting movement for local residents.

This mass detention campaign is part of the ongoing escalation pursued by Israeli forces in the West Bank, which aims to intimidate citizens, limit their freedom of movement, and persecute activists and former detainees.

The arrests come amid a broader pattern of Israeli aggression throughout the occupied territories, including assaults on Palestinian civilians, property destruction, and expansion of settlement activities. []

Also Read: Illegal Israeli Settlers Destroy Palestinian Water Wells in Occupied West Bank

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)