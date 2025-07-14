SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

15 More Palestinians Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – At least 15 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since Monday dawn, according to medical sources as cited by Anadolu Agency.

In northern Gaza City, five people were killed in attacks targeting the Al-Saftawi neighborhood.

Six more civilians were killed, and dozens injured, in multiple strikes on the Tel al-Hawa, al-Tuffah, and Shujaiya neighborhoods of Gaza City.

In the central Gaza Strip, the Israeli army targeted a vehicle used for water distribution in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing one person and injuring several others.

In southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, Israeli suicide drones struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area, killing one person and injuring others.

Additionally, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire while waiting for aid at a US-Israeli aid distribution site in western Rafah. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

