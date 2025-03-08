SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US-Ukraine Talks to Take Place in Jeddah: Saudi FM

Zelenskyy and Trump (photo: Universitas Airlangga)

Jeddah, MINA – Talks between the United States (US) and Ukraine will take place in Jeddah next week, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed, Arab News reported.

A statement said the Kingdom welcomed the prospect of holding the meeting and reaffirmed its continued efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia has facilitated discussions in support of a diplomatic solution over the past three years and remains committed to fostering dialogue and promoting stability.

The meeting follows recent talks in Riyadh between the US and Russia when officials discussed a range of international issues including the Ukraine crisis. []

