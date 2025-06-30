SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Eight Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – Eight Palestinians were killed on Sunday evening after Israeli warplanes and artillery launched intense strikes across various areas in the Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

According to medical sources, three children were killed in Israeli artillery shelling on Ahmed Fikri Abu Warda Street in Jabalia al-Nazla, in the northern part of the Strip.

In Gaza City’s al-Sabra neighborhood, four people, including a child, were killed and several others wounded when Israeli forces shelled a residential house.

Meanwhile, at least one civilian was killed and others injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Also Read: Several Palestinians Killed, Others Injured in Israeli Strikes on Jabalia and Khan Yunis

Israeli artillery also bombarded areas northeast of Khan Yunis and the northern part of the central Gaza Strip, causing further casualties and destruction. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Court Cancels Netanyahu’s Testimony Amid Corruption Trial

