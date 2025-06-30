Several Palestinians Killed, Others Injured in Israeli Strikes on Jabalia and Khan Yunis

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinians were killed and others wounded on Monday following Israeli bombardments on areas in Jabalia and Khan Yunis, in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

Medical sources reported that three civilians were killed and several others injured after Israeli forces targeted a medical point near Halawa School in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Strip.

In Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, one person was killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit a tent sheltering displaced people in the al-Attar area of Mawasi.

Despite growing international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued its deadly offensive on Gaza since October 2023, killing over 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)