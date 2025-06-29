SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Corsican Assembly Recognizes State of Palestine, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Paris, MINA – The regional assembly of Corsica, a French Mediterranean island, has officially recognized the State of Palestine and strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, describing them as “genocidal.”

The resolution, proposed by Assembly President Marie-Antoinette Maupertuis, was debated and passed on Friday. It acknowledges the State of Palestine in line with previous United Nations resolutions and criticizes the Israeli government’s repeated violations of international law, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement shared on X, Maupertuis declared: “The @AssembleeCorse recognizes the State of Palestine, denounces the genocidal acts committed against the Palestinian population, and opposes the use of Corsican and Sardinian military bases for operations that violate universal human rights.”

While the resolution reaffirms Israel’s right to exist in security and peace, it accuses Israel of committing international crimes, including genocide, against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Houthi Launch Another Missile Attack on Israel

The motion stresses the urgency of a political resolution based on the peaceful coexistence of two sovereign states, founded on mutual respect for each other’s political and religious rights.

Corsica’s Assembly also expressed its enduring solidarity with the Palestinian people, highlighting their decades-long struggle under occupation, systemic violence, and discrimination. It urged the French government to officially recognize the Palestinian state and to cease all arms shipments to Israel as long as it continues violating international law. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: “Rohingya Youth Killed by Landmine While Delivering Food to AA Militants”

Tagarms embargo Corsica Corsican Assembly Europe France Gaza genocide Human Rights international law Israel Marie-Antoinette Maupertuis Mediterranean Middle East occupation. Palestine Sardinia Two-State Solution UN resolutions

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Corsican Assembly Recognizes State of Palestine, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza 

  • 5 hours ago
Agus Sudarmaji, Advisor of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) (photo: Sidik/MINA)
Indonesia

AWG Advisor Outlines Three Phases for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Thousands of Muslims Gather for “Love for Al-Aqsa” Grand Tabligh in Bekasi

  • 16 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Authorities Report Narcotic Pills Found in US-Dispatched Flour Aid

  • Saturday, 28 June 2025 - 13:54 WIB
Palestine

Israel Expands Illegal Settlement Outpost Near Qalqilya

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 20:27 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Ordered to Shoot Unarmed Gazans Near Aid Sites: Report

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 17:18 WIB
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arrest Four Guards

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
International

Israel’s Reckless Action is Unacceptable: Erdogan

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 20:09 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Political Observer Says Iran’s Attack Harms Israel, Gaza Remains Alone

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Palestine

Ongoing Intensity of Armed Resistance Shows Failure of Israeli Occupation: Hamas

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:48 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us