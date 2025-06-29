Corsican Assembly Recognizes State of Palestine, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza 

Paris, MINA – The regional assembly of Corsica, a French Mediterranean island, has officially recognized the State of Palestine and strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, describing them as “genocidal.”

The resolution, proposed by Assembly President Marie-Antoinette Maupertuis, was debated and passed on Friday. It acknowledges the State of Palestine in line with previous United Nations resolutions and criticizes the Israeli government’s repeated violations of international law, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement shared on X, Maupertuis declared: “The @AssembleeCorse recognizes the State of Palestine, denounces the genocidal acts committed against the Palestinian population, and opposes the use of Corsican and Sardinian military bases for operations that violate universal human rights.”

While the resolution reaffirms Israel’s right to exist in security and peace, it accuses Israel of committing international crimes, including genocide, against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The motion stresses the urgency of a political resolution based on the peaceful coexistence of two sovereign states, founded on mutual respect for each other’s political and religious rights.

Corsica’s Assembly also expressed its enduring solidarity with the Palestinian people, highlighting their decades-long struggle under occupation, systemic violence, and discrimination. It urged the French government to officially recognize the Palestinian state and to cease all arms shipments to Israel as long as it continues violating international law. []

