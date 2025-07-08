SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Six Israeli Soldiers Killed in Palestinian Operation in Northern Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

A video screenshot showing an Israeli tank in Gaza being targeted by Palestinian fighters. (Photo: Al-Qassam)

Gaza, MINA – Six Israeli soldiers were killed and one went missing after a Palestinian resistance ambush targeted Israeli military forces in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza on Monday, according to Israeli media reports cited by Al Jazeera.

The operation began with the detonation of an explosive device beneath an armored vehicle transporting Israeli troops. Moments later, Palestinian fighters fired anti-tank missiles at a remotely controlled ammunition robot and shelled responding rescue teams.

At least ten additional soldiers were wounded, several critically. One of the casualties was reportedly a senior officer from the elite Yahalom unit, which specializes in explosives and demolitions.

The clash led to chaos at the scene, with Israeli helicopters deployed for evacuation and several military vehicles engulfed in flames.

Meanwhile, Palestinian fighters uncovered and seized a cache of sophisticated Israeli surveillance devices across Gaza, including hidden wiretaps and motion-activated cameras. Some were camouflaged in rubble and infrastructure near hospitals and shelters.

Hamas officials revealed that many devices were planted via drones and warned civilians of possible booby traps. Resistance engineers are now using the captured equipment for counter-surveillance operations.

One recovered recording reportedly shows Israeli troops fatally shooting an unarmed Palestinian woman who had raised her hands, reinforcing accusations of war crimes during the ongoing conflict. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

