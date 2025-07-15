Illegal Israeli Settlers Destroy Palestinian Water Wells in Occupied West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Illegal Israeli settlers have destroyed vital water wells in a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, further deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region, a local nongovernmental organization said on Monday, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

According to the Jerusalem Water Undertaking, armed settlers attacked and destroyed the Ein Samiya wells in Ramallah on Sunday night, completely halting access to water for dozens of Palestinian villages that rely on them as their only source.

The organization warned that without urgent intervention to stop settler attacks, the region would face an unprecedented water crisis affecting thousands of Palestinians.

Since the 1960s, six wells in Kafr Malik’s Ein Samiya area have supplied water to the majority of eastern Ramallah towns in the central West Bank.

Palestinian figures estimate there are around 770,000 illegal settlers living in 180 settlements and 256 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian authorities documented at least 2,153 settler attacks in the occupied territory in the first half of 2025 alone, resulting in the killing of four Palestinians.

On Sunday, dozens of illegal Israeli settlers from the far-right Tzav 9 group also blocked hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza from Jordan at the Allenby Bridge, the only official crossing between the West Bank and Jordan. The settlers chanted, “No aid to Gaza until the last hostage returns,” and were joined by families of Israeli hostages.

Israeli estimates indicate that 50 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, over 10,800 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, where they face torture, starvation, and medical neglect that has resulted in multiple deaths, according to human rights organizations and media reports. []

