SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Illegal Israeli Settlers Destroy Palestinian Water Wells in Occupied West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Two displaced Palestinian children fetching water in Rafah. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)
Two displaced Palestinian children fetching water in Rafah. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

West Bank, MINA – Illegal Israeli settlers have destroyed vital water wells in a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, further deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region, a local nongovernmental organization said on Monday, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

According to the Jerusalem Water Undertaking, armed settlers attacked and destroyed the Ein Samiya wells in Ramallah on Sunday night, completely halting access to water for dozens of Palestinian villages that rely on them as their only source.

The organization warned that without urgent intervention to stop settler attacks, the region would face an unprecedented water crisis affecting thousands of Palestinians.

Since the 1960s, six wells in Kafr Malik’s Ein Samiya area have supplied water to the majority of eastern Ramallah towns in the central West Bank.

Also Read: Hamas Claims Attack on Israeli Armored Personnel Carrier in Southern Gaza

Palestinian figures estimate there are around 770,000 illegal settlers living in 180 settlements and 256 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian authorities documented at least 2,153 settler attacks in the occupied territory in the first half of 2025 alone, resulting in the killing of four Palestinians.

On Sunday, dozens of illegal Israeli settlers from the far-right Tzav 9 group also blocked hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza from Jordan at the Allenby Bridge, the only official crossing between the West Bank and Jordan. The settlers chanted, “No aid to Gaza until the last hostage returns,” and were joined by families of Israeli hostages.

Israeli estimates indicate that 50 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, over 10,800 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, where they face torture, starvation, and medical neglect that has resulted in multiple deaths, according to human rights organizations and media reports. []

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Activates Hannibal Directive amid Heavy Losses in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAllenby Bridge ceasefire Ein Samiya Gaza genocide case Hamas hostages humanitarian crisis International Criminal Court Israel Israeli settlers Palestine Prisoner Exchange Ramallah SETTLEMENTS Water Wells

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Two displaced Palestinian children fetching water in Rafah. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Illegal Israeli Settlers Destroy Palestinian Water Wells in Occupied West Bank

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Hamas Claims Attack on Israeli Armored Personnel Carrier in Southern Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Europe

Greek Port Workers Block Military Shipment to Israel, Refuse to Support Genocide in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Activates Hannibal Directive amid Heavy Losses in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 700 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Fire While Collecting Water in Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

15 More Palestinians Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

  • 18 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Palestine

Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting, Total Casualties Continue to Mount

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 14:11 WIB
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA Warns of Rising Malnutrition in Gaza Amid Critical Medical Supply Shortages

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 22:44 WIB
Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:20 WIB
Europe

Germany Slams Israeli Plan to Relocate Gazans as Human Rights Violation

  • 21 hours ago
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 17:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Activates Hannibal Directive amid Heavy Losses in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us