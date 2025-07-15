Israeli Occupation Army Activates Hannibal Directive amid Heavy Losses in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army activated the controversial Hannibal Directive on Monday amid reports of escalating battlefield losses and intense resistance attacks in Gaza.

According to Israeli media which is cited by Palestine chronicle on Monday, two major security incidents unfolded in the Gaza Strip on Monday. In the first incident, described by Israeli sources as a “new disaster” and “fierce battle,” clashes erupted east of Gaza City. At least one Israeli soldier was killed and three others were seriously wounded. Fearing a possible soldier capture, the army activated the Hannibal Protocol; however, the missing soldier was later located.

The Hannibal Directive is a controversial protocol that authorizes the use of indiscriminate firepower, even at the risk of harming Israeli forces or civilians to prevent the capture of soldiers. Though rarely officially acknowledged, its use has been documented in previous military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli helicopters landed in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood northeast of Gaza City, supported by heavy artillery shelling, smoke bombs, and continuous airstrikes. Israeli military aircraft reportedly evacuated casualties to Tel Hashomer Hospital in central Israel.

In a second incident the same day, the Qassam Brigades announced that their fighters struck an Israeli armored personnel carrier north of Khan Yunis with a Yassin 105 missile. Helicopters intervened to evacuate the wounded.

Gaza has seen a sharp rise in resistance attacks targeting Israeli forces in recent days. Just last week, Israel confirmed that five soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade were killed and 14 others wounded during battles in northern Gaza. []

