Greek Port Workers Block Military Shipment to Israel, Refuse to Support Genocide in Gaza

Athens, MINA – Port workers at Greece’s Piraeus Port, one of Europe’s largest, blocked the unloading of military-grade steel bound for Israel on Monday, highlighting growing grassroots opposition to Israeli military aggression in Gaza.l

According to Anadolu Agency, At a rally held at Piers 2 and 3, union members were joined by pro-Palestinian activists, leftist groups, and lawmakers from the Greek Communist Party (KKE). Markos Bekris, president of ENEDEP (the port’s container handling workers’ union), announced that workers would not allow the port to become a base for supporting Israeli massacres against Palestinians.

“We will not let the port become an outpost of the US, NATO or the EU. Our goal is to block the unloading in practice and prevent the transport of this deadly cargo. We will not stain our hands with blood, we will not become complicit and at the same time targets of retaliation,” Bekris declared.

Israel has continued an ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza since October 2023, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire. Over 58,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. The ongoing bombardment has devastated Gaza, causing severe food shortages and widespread disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)