Bangladesh Impose Curfew amid Ongoing Violent Student Protests Climbs to 75

Dhaka, MINA – Bangladesh’s government Friday night imposed curfew across the nation and deployed military as death toll amid ongoing violent student protests climbed to 75, Anadolu Agency reports.

The curfew will be imposed from mid-night Friday and the military has been ordered to control the situation.

Earlier, during the day, at least 30 people were killed as anti-government demonstrations raged in the South Asian nation, taking the toll to 75 in the past three days, police sources told Anadolu in Dhaka.

The situation remains volatile in the country as the government has imposed a communications blackout with no mobile or broadband internet.

According to the official order, the curfew will be lifted at 12 p.m. (0600GMT) on Saturday for a two-hour break. The restrictions will be re-imposed until 10 a.m. (0400GMT) Sunday and the new schedule will be issued “if necessary.”

Amid turmoil at home, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to cancel an official trip to Spain on Saturday.

Most of the deaths were reported in Dhaka, police sources told Anadolu correspondent in the capital, the center of protests against reservations in public jobs.

More than 2,000 people have been injured during the clashes across the country.

The South Asian nation has seen protests against the 56% quota system in public jobs surge this week, with the government closing educational institutions across Bangladesh.

Students have, however, refused to leave the college and university campuses.

Some 30% of the 56% quota in public jobs have been reserved for sons and grandsons of those who participated in Bangladesh’s war of liberation in 1971.​​​​​​​

The government is expected to file an appeal on Sunday with the Supreme Court to reduce the quota to 20%. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)