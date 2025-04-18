India Assures Court on Waqf Law Changes Amid Widespread Protests

New Delhi, MINA – The Indian government has pledged before the Supreme Court that it will not include non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council or Waqf Boards until the court hears further arguments on the controversial amendments to waqf legislation, Anadolu Agency reported.

The assurance came during the second day of hearings on Thursday, as dozens of petitions challenging the recent legislative changes were presented to the court.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, was also told that the government would refrain from denotifying waqf properties in the meantime.

India’s parliament had recently passed a contentious bill altering the waqf laws, sparking protests and legal challenges across the country.

The amendments were opposed strongly by various Muslim groups and opposition parties, who deemed them “unjust.”

The new law allows non-Muslims to be included in waqf institutions and grants officials greater authority over property disputes, provisions that have raised significant concern.

The Supreme Court has indicated it may consider staying certain parts of the law, and has given the federal government one week to submit its preliminary response. A ruling is expected during the next hearing scheduled for May 5.

Violence linked to the legislation erupted in West Bengal, resulting in at least three fatalities. The unrest has drawn international attention, with Bangladesh’s interim government condemning the attacks on Muslims and urging India to protect its minorities.

India, however, rejected the remarks, calling them “unwarranted” and advised Bangladesh to focus on its internal minority issues. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

