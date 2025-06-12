Israeli Opposition Submits Bill to Dissolve Knesset, Push for Early Elections

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s opposition parties have introduced a bill to dissolve the Knesset, aiming to trigger early elections amid growing political tension and dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Anadolu Agency reported.

The move, announced in a joint statement by opposition leaders, is described as “unanimous and binding on all factions.” All other legislative initiatives by the opposition have been paused to concentrate efforts on this singular objective: toppling the current government.

To ensure the bill’s passage, the opposition seeks support from ultra-Orthodox parties, particularly the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Shas. While UTJ has pledged its support, Shas’s position remains uncertain. However, Israeli Channel 13 reported that Shas may vote for the bill in its preliminary reading due to Netanyahu’s failure to push legislation exempting Haredi Jews from compulsory military service.

The debate on military service has intensified following a Supreme Court ruling last year mandating enlistment and ending state financial support for religious institutions defying the requirement.

The ultra-Orthodox community, making up 13% of Israel’s population, continues to resist military service, asserting that Torah study is their religious obligation and fearing the erosion of their cultural identity.

The push for early elections comes amid the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which has claimed nearly 55,000 Palestinian lives since October 2023. Critics within the opposition accuse Netanyahu of extending the war to retain the backing of his far-right allies and cling to power.

The situation is further complicated by international legal challenges. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

