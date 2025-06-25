SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Elderly Palestinian Woman Shot Dead by Israeli Army in Northern Jerusalem

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Israeli forces martyred a Palestinian for allegedly stabbing two police officers in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – An elderly Palestinian woman was shot dead early Wednesday by Israeli soldiers in the Shuafat refugee camp in northern occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

“The 66-year-old woman, Zahia Jawda Al-Obaidi, was killed after being shot in the head by (Israeli) occupation soldiers during the storming of the Shuafat camp,” the Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement.

The statement added that “Israeli intelligence summoned the husband of the deceased, Al-Obaidi, for questioning.”

Israeli forces raided the refugee camp and searched Palestinian homes.

Also Read: Israeli Army Kills 36 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

Since the start of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, at least 982 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. []

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Opposition, Hostage Families Urge for Ceasefire in Gaza

