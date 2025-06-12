Air India Flight Crashes After Takeoff, Killing 265 People, 1 Survivor

New Delhi, MINA – At least 265 people were killed when india/">Air India Flight AI171, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday. Only one person survived the deadly crash.

According to the Press Trust of India, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, crashed into a nearby medical college hostel. The crash resulted in the deaths of 241 people on board and at least 24 others believed to be students and local residents in the vicinity.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the crash site, stated that extreme heat from the burning aircraft left “no chance” for rescue efforts. He added that a final death toll will be confirmed following DNA identification.

The lone survivor, identified as Viswashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin was rescued and is currently receiving medical treatment.

india/">Air India released a statement expressing deep condolences to the victims’ families and emphasized that their immediate focus is on assisting the affected families and loved ones.

Among the deceased was Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat. President Droupadi Murmu offered her “heartfelt condolences,” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as “heartbreaking beyond words.”

Tata Group, which owns india/">Air India, pledged financial support of 10 million Indian Rupees (approximately $116,863) to each victim’s family. They also committed to covering medical expenses for the injured and supporting reconstruction efforts for the damaged hostel.

A formal investigation has been initiated by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg stated that the company is ready to support the ongoing investigation.

Passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 UK citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian, in addition to the airline staff. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

