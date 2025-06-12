SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Air India Flight Crashes After Takeoff, Killing 265 People, 1 Survivor

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Air India flight crashs (photo: AA)
Air India flight crashs (photo: AA)

New Delhi, MINA – At least 265 people were killed when india/">Air India Flight AI171, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday. Only one person survived the deadly crash.

According to the Press Trust of India, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, crashed into a nearby medical college hostel. The crash resulted in the deaths of 241 people on board and at least 24 others believed to be students and local residents in the vicinity.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the crash site, stated that extreme heat from the burning aircraft left “no chance” for rescue efforts. He added that a final death toll will be confirmed following DNA identification.

The lone survivor, identified as Viswashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin was rescued and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Also Read: Explosions Heard in Tehran Amid Reports of Israeli Strikes on Iran

india/">Air India released a statement expressing deep condolences to the victims’ families and emphasized that their immediate focus is on assisting the affected families and loved ones.

Among the deceased was Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat. President Droupadi Murmu offered her “heartfelt condolences,” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as “heartbreaking beyond words.”

Tata Group, which owns india/">Air India, pledged financial support of 10 million Indian Rupees (approximately $116,863) to each victim’s family. They also committed to covering medical expenses for the injured and supporting reconstruction efforts for the damaged hostel.

A formal investigation has been initiated by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg stated that the company is ready to support the ongoing investigation.

Also Read: US Judge Orders Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

Passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 UK citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian, in addition to the airline staff. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Women’s VolleyballWraps Up AVC Nation Cup Group Stage

TagAhmedabad AI171 Air India Air India victims aircraft investigation Amit Shah aviation accident aviation disaster aviation safety Boeing Boeing 787 crash survivor DNA identification Gujarat India London flight medical college hostel Narendra Modi Plane Crash Tata Group Vijay Rupani

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Air India flight crashs (photo: AA)
Asia

Air India Flight Crashes After Takeoff, Killing 265 People, 1 Survivor

  • 2 hours ago
Asia

Pakistan Urges Dialogue and Diplomacy to Ease Tensions with India

  • Saturday, 17 May 2025 - 11:34 WIB
Asia

Calm Restored as India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds Following Week of Escalation

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 15:07 WIB
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Karachi Residents Celebrate Pakistan-India Ceasefire

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Asia

India and Pakistan Issue Conflicting Statements on Kashmir Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Asia

Trump Says India and Pakistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire

  • Saturday, 10 May 2025 - 22:54 WIB
Load More
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:54 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kills 20 More Palestinians Near Gaza Aid Point

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 14:26 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strike Kills 15, Including Six Children, in Al-Sabra Massacre

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 05:58 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us