Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

sajadi Editor : Widi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

8 Views

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (photo: ABD News24)
Dhaka, MINA – A court in Dhaka sentenced Bangladesh’s fugitive former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death on Monday, finding her guilty of crimes against humanity committed during mass demonstrations against her government last year. The verdict was delivered in absentia as Hasina remains in India.

Amid tight security, the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal found that Hasina was the “superior commander of all the atrocities” during the uprising that led to the deaths of over 1,400 people.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, stated in its 453-page judgement, “The crimes happened in her (Sheikh Hasina’s) cool knowledge,” and that all conditions for a crimes against humanity case were proven.

The court also sentenced former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who is also believed to be in India, to death.

Additionally, the court ordered the confiscation of all property belonging to both Hasina and Kamal. Former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was sentenced to five years in jail after becoming an approver in the case.

Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam told reporters that the victims of the uprising would receive compensation from the confiscated properties.

Regarding the implementation of the verdict, Islam stated that the government could utilize the extradition treaty with India or seek help from Interpol to bring Hasina back to Bangladesh.

Following the verdict, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry urged India to hand over Hasina and Kamal, calling it an obligation under the existing extradition treaty. In response, India’s Foreign Ministry said it had “noted the verdict” and remained committed to the “peace, democracy, inclusion and stability” in Bangladesh.

The sentencing was welcomed by opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. A family member of a victim killed during the demonstrations stated that the families would only be pleased once Hasina is brought back and the verdict is executed.

Hasina and her aides have the right to appeal the verdict before the apex court within the next 30 days.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAsaduzzaman Khan Kamal Awami League Bangladesh Crimes Against Humanity DEATH SENTENCE Dhaka extradition India International Crimes Tribunal political crisis Sheikh Hasina

