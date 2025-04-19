Sweden Commits $12.7 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

Dhaka, MINA – The Swedish government has allocated $12.7 million in humanitarian assistance through eight partner organizations to support over one million Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the funding will be distributed through humanitarian partners including UNHCR, WFP, Norwegian Refugee Council, Islamic Relief, Action Against Hunger, Save the Children, and the International Rescue Committee.

The aid will provide food and nutrition support, protection services, healthcare, emergency education, water and sanitation facilities, and assistance for survivors of gender-based violence and child protection initiatives.

“This year, we are increasing our initial allocation compared to last year due to rising humanitarian needs, especially in the world’s largest refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar,” said Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Nicolas Weeks.

“Sweden stands firmly with Bangladesh in responding to humanitarian needs, including those of the Rohingya refugees, as we have done for the past seven years,” he added.

In addition, Sweden is partnering with Start Fund Bangladesh to enable 26 local and national organizations to respond more effectively to emergencies.

The Swedish government stated that this funding reflects its commitment to principled humanitarian assistance, empowering UN systems to respond strategically and swiftly during crises.

Sweden remains one of the world’s leading humanitarian donors and a key core supporter of UNHCR, WFP, UNICEF, UNFPA, and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)