SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sweden Commits $12.7 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views

Dhaka, MINA – The Swedish government has allocated $12.7 million in humanitarian assistance through eight partner organizations to support over one million Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the funding will be distributed through humanitarian partners including UNHCR, WFP, Norwegian Refugee Council, Islamic Relief, Action Against Hunger, Save the Children, and the International Rescue Committee.

The aid will provide food and nutrition support, protection services, healthcare, emergency education, water and sanitation facilities, and assistance for survivors of gender-based violence and child protection initiatives.

“This year, we are increasing our initial allocation compared to last year due to rising humanitarian needs, especially in the world’s largest refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar,” said Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Nicolas Weeks.

Also Read: US Revokes Nearly 1,500 Students Visas

Sweden stands firmly with Bangladesh in responding to humanitarian needs, including those of the Rohingya refugees, as we have done for the past seven years,” he added.

In addition, Sweden is partnering with Start Fund Bangladesh to enable 26 local and national organizations to respond more effectively to emergencies.

The Swedish government stated that this funding reflects its commitment to principled humanitarian assistance, empowering UN systems to respond strategically and swiftly during crises.

Sweden remains one of the world’s leading humanitarian donors and a key core supporter of UNHCR, WFP, UNICEF, UNFPA, and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). []

Also Read: Erdogan Questions Absence of Sanctions on Israel

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAction Against Hunger Bangladesh CERF child protection Cox's Bazar gender-based violence humanitarian aid IRC Islamic Relief Nicolas Weeks Norwegian Refugee Council Refugee Crisis Rohingya Save The Children Start Fund Sweden UNFPA UNHCR UNICEF wfp

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Sweden Commits $12.7 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

  • 7 hours ago
Photo: Anadolu Agency
Asia

India Assures Court on Waqf Law Changes Amid Widespread Protests

  • 23 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 11:13 WIB
Indonesia

Muhammadiyah Reaffirms Its Commitment to Supporting Palestine Through Various Efforts

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Articles

Indonesia Must Do More Than Evacuate, Gaza Needs Us to Act Now

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:22 WIB
Asia

Myanmar Identifies 180,000 Rohingya Refugees as Eligible for Repatriation

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 11:37 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Houthi Claim Missile Attacks on Israeli Ben Gurion Airport

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 20:59 WIB
Articles

Indonesia Must Do More Than Evacuate, Gaza Needs Us to Act Now

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:22 WIB
none

Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
none

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:55 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Launches Free Drinking Water Refill Stations to Promote Sustainable Living

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 11:13 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us