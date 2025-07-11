Zohran Mamdani Affirms Full Support for Palestine and Zionist Boycott Movement

New York, MINA – New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has reiterated his political stance in favor of the Palestinian people’s struggle and called for a boycott of entities and institutions involved in the Zionist Israeli occupation.

Amid increasing pressure from Jewish figures within the US Democratic Party, Mamdani remains steadfast in his well-known vocal support for justice in Palestine.

In a statement to the media, Mamdani declared that his support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement is a form of peaceful resistance against the apartheid system imposed by Israel on the Palestinian people.

He stressed that the boycott movement is not about hatred towards the Jewish community, but a strategy to reject injustice, just as the world once did against apartheid in South Africa.

Mamdani’s refusal to condemn the slogan “Globalize the Intifada” has drawn significant attention. He referred to the slogan as a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian people’s resistance against occupation and oppression.

For him, pressure to condemn the slogan is part of an effort to silence pro-Palestinian aspirations and close off space for global solidarity. “Demanding that I condemn that slogan is a request to betray the principles of justice,” he stated in an interview with The Hill.

Furthermore, Mamdani highlighted the role of higher education institutions in Israel, which he claims are involved in the system of oppression against the Palestinian people. He voiced support for an academic boycott of Israeli universities that he believes have become part of legitimizing colonial policies. For him, academics should not serve as a shield for regimes that violate international law.

In another firm statement, Mamdani said that if he were to serve as Mayor of New York, he would support legal action to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he set foot in the city. He believes Netanyahu is responsible for various war crimes against the Palestinian people and must be tried according to international principles of justice.

Despite drawing condemnation from several Jewish-American members of Congress, Mamdani stands firm. He asserts that the struggle to defend Palestine is not about ethnicity or religion, but concerns universal principles of the right to life, freedom, and justice.

“I will not silence my voice merely out of political fear. Palestine needs global solidarity, and I will stand with them,” he affirmed.

Zohran Mamdani’s stance reflects a new wave in American politics, particularly among young and progressive circles, who are beginning to challenge the dominance of pro-Israel narratives and openly advocate for justice for the Palestinian people. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

