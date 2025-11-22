SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump, Mamdani Aim for Cooperative Relationship After White House Meeting

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

United States President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (Photo: Getty images/BBC)
United States President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (Photo: Getty images/BBC)

Washington, MINA – United States President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani held a meeting at the White House on Friday, expressing optimism for a cooperative working relationship despite years of public criticism exchanged between them.

Speaking to reporters after the discussion, Trump praised Mamdani whom he had previously labelled a “jihadist” and threatened to strip of US citizenship for his decisive mayoral victory and his campaign’s strong focus on affordability issues affecting New Yorkers.

“We’ve just had a great meeting, a really productive meeting. We have one thing in common: we want this city of ours that we love to do very well,” Trump said, noting that Mamdani ran an “incredible race” and defeated his rivals “easily.”

Mamdani echoed the sentiment, saying their conversation centred on shared priorities for New York City. He said they discussed concerns related to rent, utilities and grocery costs, areas he emphasized throughout his campaign.

Also Read: 1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

Although the two leaders differ sharply on key issues, particularly immigration enforcement and foreign policy Mamdani said he hopes to collaborate where their interests overlap.

He cited a 2024 video where he spoke with Trump voters about affordability and US involvement in overseas conflicts, saying he now aims to find common ground on ending US “forever wars” and lowering the cost of living.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and vocal defender of Palestinian rights, stands in stark political contrast to Trump, whose nationalist rhetoric has long portrayed immigrants as internal threats and included previous calls to bar Muslims from entering the United States.

Despite these deep differences, Mamdani emphasized that their meeting avoided contentious topics and instead focused on shared responsibility for serving New York’s 8.5 million residents, many of whom are facing a severe cost-of-living crisis.

Also Read: Finland’s Largest Retailer Halts Israeli Product Sales

“That’s something that could transform the lives of people living in poverty,” he said.

Trump, responding to questions about their political divide, noted that Mamdani’s message resonated with some of his own supporters. “He said a lot of my voters actually voted for him,” Trump said. “And I’m ok with that.”

The meeting comes as polls show Americans growing increasingly concerned about inflation, adding urgency to economic issues ahead of Trump’s policy agenda for the coming year.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 1,000th Western Military Supply Plane Lands in Israel Since Gaza War

TagDonald Trump Zohran Mamdani

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

United States President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (Photo: Getty images/BBC)
America

Trump, Mamdani Aim for Cooperative Relationship After White House Meeting

  • 5 hours ago
America

Trump to Meet with NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani at White House on Friday

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Designates Saudi Arabia as Major Non-NATO Ally in Historic Defense Pact

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 14:01 WIB
America

Saudi Arabia to Boost US Investments to $1 Trillion: Crown Prince

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 08:24 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayor-Elect Vows to Uphold ICC Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:33 WIB
Palestine

Israel Welcomes UNSC Gaza Resolution, Opposition Criticizes Deal

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 12:13 WIB
Load More
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • 17 hours ago
Africa

1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Settlers and Israeli Forces Launch Overnight Raids Across West Bank, Injuring civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Singapore Sanctions Four Israelis Over Violence Against Palestinians in West Bank

  • 17 hours ago
United States President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (Photo: Getty images/BBC)
America

Trump, Mamdani Aim for Cooperative Relationship After White House Meeting

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Conducts Dozens of Strikes Across Gaza, Violating Ceasefire Agreement

  • 37 minutes ago
Indonesia

Din Syamsuddin and Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew Blend Islamic and Chinese Values at the 9th World Peace Forum

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 05:30 WIB
International

Riyadh and Madinah Named in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

  • Sunday, 2 November 2025 - 17:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us