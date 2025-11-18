SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

New York Mayor-Elect Vows to Uphold ICC Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

12 Views

Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)

New York, MINA – Zohran Mamdani, recently elected as New York City’s next mayor, reiterated on Monday that the city will uphold International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The statement came hours after outgoing Mayor Eric Adams met with the Israeli leader and encouraged him to attend Mamdani’s upcoming inauguration. Mamdani criticized this meeting, stating it highlighted a disconnect between the city’s urgent concerns and symbolic foreign policy gestures.

“New Yorkers are desperate for an administration focused on the needs of the city,” Mamdani said during a live appearance on ABC7, adding that his predecessor’s actions had little to do with addressing the affordability crisis facing working-class New Yorkers.

Mamdani, who has repeatedly described Israel’s military operation in Gaza as genocide, affirmed his commitment to international law. “Being a city of international law means looking to uphold international law,” he stated. “That means upholding the warrants from the International Criminal Court, whether they’re for Benjamin Netanyahu or Vladimir Putin.”

Also Read: Pakistan Condemns Israeli Settler Attacks in West Bank, Al-Aqsa Storming

The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of using starvation as a method of warfare and committing crimes against humanity, including murder and persecution.

Despite his strong stance against the Israeli leader, Mamdani reaffirmed his commitment to protecting and supporting New York’s Jewish community. “It will be my responsibility that I will uphold to not only protect Jewish New Yorkers, but to celebrate and cherish them in the city,” he added.

Mamdani, 34, who won the November 4 mayoral election, is set to become the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of the nation’s largest city when he takes office on January 1.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: China Criticizes US-Drafted UN Gaza Resolution as Vague, Abstains from Vote

TagArrest warrant Benjamin Netanyahu Eric Adams Gaza ICC International Criminal Court Israel mayor-elect New York City Zohran Mamdani

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayor-Elect Vows to Uphold ICC Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu

  • 5 hours ago
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Asia

Pakistan Condemns Israeli Settler Attacks in West Bank, Al-Aqsa Storming

  • 6 hours ago
Asia

China Criticizes US-Drafted UN Gaza Resolution as Vague, Abstains from Vote

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Welcomes UNSC Gaza Resolution, Opposition Criticizes Deal

  • 13 hours ago
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Rejects International Forces in Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Says Israel Blocking Vital Tent Deliveries to Gaza

  • 19 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Indonesia

Ground Movement Hits Central Java: Residents Evacuate, Dozens of Homes Damaged

  • Sunday, 16 November 2025 - 09:00 WIB
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo:Arab News)
America

Trump Considers F-35 Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

  • Monday, 17 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Asia

Pakistan Condemns Israeli Settler Attacks in West Bank, Al-Aqsa Storming

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Humanitarian Alliance Urges President Prabowo to Take Role in Sudan Crisis

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Denies Being Destination for Forced Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Din Syamsuddin and Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew Blend Islamic and Chinese Values at the 9th World Peace Forum

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 05:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us