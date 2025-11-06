SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mamdani Ready for Dialogue with Trump, as long as it Benefits New Yorkers

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. (Photo: The Staits Times)

New York, MINA – New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani stated on Wednesday that he is willing to engage in a dialogue with US President Donald Trump to find ways to serve the city’s residents, but with a strict warning that he will reject any conversation that harms New Yorkers.

“I remain interested in speaking with President Trump about ways that we can work together to serve New Yorkers, whether in delivering on his campaign promises around the cost of living or the variety of issues New Yorkers have brought to me,” Mamdani told reporters.

“But if that conversation is at the expense of those people, I will fight that idea with every fiber of my being, because my job is to serve this city,” he asserted, taking a firm stance against any talks that could endanger New Yorkers.

The Mayor-elect, a Democrat, criticized the Republican Party’s resistance to addressing working-class issues, arguing that it is insufficient to merely diagnose a crisis without providing solutions.

Also Read: YouTube Removes Hundreds of Videos by Palestinian Human Rights Groups

“What is terrifying Republicans across the country is the reality that we will actually deliver on this agenda, and the contrast is something they cannot bear to witness,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani also affirmed his commitment to combating anti-Semitism, promising that his administration will stand steadfast with Jewish New Yorkers in fighting the “scourge of anti-Semitism” across the city. He pledged to not only protect but also celebrate and cherish the Jewish community.

Regarding law enforcement, Mamdani stressed that everyone will be held to the same legal standard. He stated that his administration will usher in an “era of consistency, an era of clarity, an era of conviction for all New Yorkers at a time when some people think certain people are allowed to break that law.”

Mamdani confirmed his plan to communicate with the administration of outgoing Mayor Eric Adams to ensure a smooth transition process. The transition will be led by Elana Leopold.

Also Read: YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

The transition team will be co-chaired by four experienced women, including former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and former Deputy Mayor Maria Torres Springer.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: White House: President Trump to Meet Syrian President

TagZohran Mamdani

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

Mamdani Ready for Dialogue with Trump, as long as it Benefits New Yorkers

  • 3 hours ago
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Zohran Mamdani Elected First Muslim Mayor of New York City in Historic Victory

  • Wednesday, 5 November 2025 - 12:59 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

Mamdani Leads Race as New Yorkers Choose Next Mayor

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 18:42 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

Zohran Mamdani Affirms Full Support for Palestine and Zionist Boycott Movement

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 23:51 WIB
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Hosts Netanyahu at White House

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 11:53 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Load More
Articles

Hassan al-Turabi: A Controversial Thinker from Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 08:30 WIB
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Economy Pushed as Pillar for Alleviating Extreme Poverty

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

White House: President Trump to Meet Syrian President

  • Wednesday, 5 November 2025 - 22:35 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs Launches “The Wonder of Harmony 2025” to Mark International Day for Tolerance

  • 13 hours ago
America

YouTube Removes Hundreds of Videos by Palestinian Human Rights Groups

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono (photo: Indonesia Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia Ready to Contribute to Gaza Peace Mission

  • 8 hours ago
International

Latest Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon: 2 Dead, 7 Wounded

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Rabbinate Bans Reserve Soldiers From Carrying Weapons Amid Spike in Suicides

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 15:30 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

Mamdani Leads Race as New Yorkers Choose Next Mayor

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 18:42 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us