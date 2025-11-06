Mamdani Ready for Dialogue with Trump, as long as it Benefits New Yorkers

New York, MINA – New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani stated on Wednesday that he is willing to engage in a dialogue with US President Donald Trump to find ways to serve the city’s residents, but with a strict warning that he will reject any conversation that harms New Yorkers.

“I remain interested in speaking with President Trump about ways that we can work together to serve New Yorkers, whether in delivering on his campaign promises around the cost of living or the variety of issues New Yorkers have brought to me,” Mamdani told reporters.

“But if that conversation is at the expense of those people, I will fight that idea with every fiber of my being, because my job is to serve this city,” he asserted, taking a firm stance against any talks that could endanger New Yorkers.

The Mayor-elect, a Democrat, criticized the Republican Party’s resistance to addressing working-class issues, arguing that it is insufficient to merely diagnose a crisis without providing solutions.

Also Read: YouTube Removes Hundreds of Videos by Palestinian Human Rights Groups

“What is terrifying Republicans across the country is the reality that we will actually deliver on this agenda, and the contrast is something they cannot bear to witness,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani also affirmed his commitment to combating anti-Semitism, promising that his administration will stand steadfast with Jewish New Yorkers in fighting the “scourge of anti-Semitism” across the city. He pledged to not only protect but also celebrate and cherish the Jewish community.

Regarding law enforcement, Mamdani stressed that everyone will be held to the same legal standard. He stated that his administration will usher in an “era of consistency, an era of clarity, an era of conviction for all New Yorkers at a time when some people think certain people are allowed to break that law.”

Mamdani confirmed his plan to communicate with the administration of outgoing Mayor Eric Adams to ensure a smooth transition process. The transition will be led by Elana Leopold.

Also Read: YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

The transition team will be co-chaired by four experienced women, including former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and former Deputy Mayor Maria Torres Springer.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: White House: President Trump to Meet Syrian President