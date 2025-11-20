SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump to Meet with NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani at White House on Friday

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. (Photo: The Staits Times)

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday.

“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist who recently became the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of the nation’s largest city, defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in New York’s general election earlier this month. His progressive campaign focused heavily on affordability and expanding social services.

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly attacked the 34-year-old mayor-elect, labeling him a “communist,” endorsing his opponent Cuomo, and warning that he might cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani were elected.

Mamdani had previously stated this month that he is open to speaking with Trump but would reject any conversation that comes “at the expense of New Yorkers.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

