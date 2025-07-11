Macron Urges Joint France-UK Recognition of Palestinian State

London, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged a joint recognition of the State of Palestine by France and the United Kingdom, describing it as “the only path to peace.”

Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a joint press conference in London, Macron reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution and emphasized the need for coordinated international action.

“I believe in the future of a two-state solution and the need to unify our voices in Paris, London, and beyond to recognize the State of Palestine and launch this political dynamic that alone can lead to a horizon of peace,” Macron said.

Prime Minister Starmer echoed Macron’s sentiment, reaffirming the UK’s commitment to a just political resolution for the Palestinian people and stressing the need for comprehensive peace and stability in the region.

The remarks came at the conclusion of Macron’s three-day state visit to the UK, which included high-level bilateral talks focusing on Franco-British relations, European security, military cooperation, and pressing international developments.[]

