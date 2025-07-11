Mount Lewotobi Erupts, Highest Alert Level Issued

East Flores, MINA – Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), erupted on Friday, at 14:10 WITA, spewing a dense ash column reaching 4,000 meters above the summit, or approximately 5,584 meters above sea level.

The ash plume, dark grey in color, drifted west and northwest. The eruption was accompanied by moderate rumbling and explosions, recorded on seismographs with a peak amplitude of 47.3 mm and a duration of nearly two minutes.

Indonesia’s Geological Agency has raised the alert status to Level IV (Awas), the highest on the national volcano alert system, indicating potential for further hazardous eruptions.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has restricted all activities within a 6 km radius from the crater and a sectoral radius of 7 km stretching from the southwest to the northeast.

Authorities urge the public to stay alert, follow official instructions, and avoid entering the exclusion zones. Continuous monitoring is underway to assess further volcanic threats. []

