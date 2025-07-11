SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mount Lewotobi Erupts, Highest Alert Level Issued

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

East Flores, MINA – Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), erupted on Friday, at 14:10 WITA, spewing a dense ash column reaching 4,000 meters above the summit, or approximately 5,584 meters above sea level.

The ash plume, dark grey in color, drifted west and northwest. The eruption was accompanied by moderate rumbling and explosions, recorded on seismographs with a peak amplitude of 47.3 mm and a duration of nearly two minutes.

Indonesia’s Geological Agency has raised the alert status to Level IV (Awas), the highest on the national volcano alert system, indicating potential for further hazardous eruptions.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has restricted all activities within a 6 km radius from the crater and a sectoral radius of 7 km stretching from the southwest to the northeast.

Also Read: Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

Authorities urge the public to stay alert, follow official instructions, and avoid entering the exclusion zones. Continuous monitoring is underway to assess further volcanic threats. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Fourth Day of Weather Modification Operations: BNPB Disburses 16 Tons of Seeding Material

Tagdisaster warning Lewotobi East Flores volcano news Indonesia volcano alert level 4 Indonesian volcano monitoring Lewotobi ash cloud 2025 Lewotobi volcano alert Mount Lewotobi eruption NTT volcanic activity PVMBG Lewotobi update volcanic eruption Indonesia July 2025

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Mount Lewotobi Erupts, Highest Alert Level Issued

  • 9 hours ago
Indonesia

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Erupts, Residents Urged to Evacuate

  • Wednesday, 18 June 2025 - 23:09 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Erupts, Alert Level Raised

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 08:57 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Indonesia

BRIN Officially Launches InaRI Expo 2025

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 21:21 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Approves New Weapons for Ukraine, Weighs Tougher Sanctions on Russia

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Europe

Heat Wave Across Europe Causes 2,300 Deaths, Study Finds

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 08:02 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Volunteers Attend Rumah Zakat’s Basic Training in Bogor

  • 8 hours ago
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • 15 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Confirms Deaths of 5 Soldiers, 14 Injured in Northern Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 17:08 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

27 Palestinians Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 17:21 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us