SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UNRWA Condemns Israel’s Plan to Forcibly Displace Palestinians to Rafah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Gaza, MINA – The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) strongly condemned Israel’s plan to forcibly move Palestinians in Gaza further south toward the city of Rafah, warning that such action could create “massive concentration camps” and deepen the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Juliette Touma, UNRWA’s director of communications, told Al Jazeera English that the agency “categorically refuses any forced displacement of any population.”

“If it happens, it will push further tens of thousands of people who have already been displaced many, many times during this current war but also over generations, further south and from there into the unknown,” Touma said as reported by Anadolu Agency.

She emphasized that the priority should be achieving a ceasefire and allowing humanitarian access. “What needs to happen right now is to focus on reaching a ceasefire and allowing UNRWA to bring in much-needed supplies,” she said.

Also Read: Trump Surprised by Israeli Soldier’s Praise for Hamas

Touma revealed that UNRWA has over 6,000 trucks stuck in Egypt and Jordan carrying urgently needed aid. “These trucks are full of medicines that are soon expiring, food that is also going off, we have hygiene supplies,” she said.

“All we are saying is lift the siege, get a ceasefire, allow UNRWA and other UN organizations to do our work,” she added.

The UN previously warned that more than 700,000 people in Gaza have been displaced since the end of the March ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced he had instructed the army to prepare a plan to relocate all Palestinians to what he described as a “humanitarian city” on the ruins of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Also Read: Suicide Cases Among Israeli Soldiers Surge Amid Gaza War Trauma

Rejecting international demands for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing nearly 57,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The ongoing bombardment has devastated the enclave, causing severe food shortages and widespread disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Launches Armed Settler Police Unit in Occupied West Bank

TagBenjamin Netanyahu ceasefire forced displacement genocide case humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Juliette Touma Palestinian refugees rafah UNRWA war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

UNRWA Condemns Israel’s Plan to Forcibly Displace Palestinians to Rafah

  • 3 hours ago
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • 5 hours ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

10 Children Lose Limbs in Two Israeli Attacks on Day 644 of Gaza Assault

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Kills Another Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 229

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

UNRWA Condemns Israeli Plan to Relocate Gazans to Rafah as ‘Inhumane’

  • 11 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Massacre in Deir al-Balah: Israeli Airstrike Kills Civilians Awaiting Aid

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 21:04 WIB
Load More
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Massacre in Deir al-Balah: Israeli Airstrike Kills Civilians Awaiting Aid

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 21:04 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Pacu Jalur Culture (photo: Wonderful Image)
Indonesia

Boy Dancer Puts Pacu Jalur Culture on the Global Stage

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 21:32 WIB
Palestine

Suicide Cases Among Israeli Soldiers Surge Amid Gaza War Trauma

  • 6 hours ago
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Demands End to Israel’s ‘Lethal’ Aid Delivery in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 21:29 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Approves New Weapons for Ukraine, Weighs Tougher Sanctions on Russia

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

US Sanctions UN Expert Francesca Albanese Over Israel Criticism

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 13:59 WIB
America

Crackdown on Press Continues: Israeli Forces Abduct Al Mayadeen Director in West Bank

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 21:35 WIB
Palestine

Trump Surprised by Israeli Soldier’s Praise for Hamas

  • 6 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us