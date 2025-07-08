Israeli Army Confirms Deaths of 5 Soldiers, 14 Injured in Northern Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Five Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 others injured during a ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The casualties occurred on Monday evening when a foot patrol from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade was hit by a roadside bomb in the town of Beit Hanoun. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. local time, during ongoing ground operations in the area.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the infantry soldiers were on foot and not traveling in vehicles when the explosion occurred. As rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded, they came under fire from armed militants in a planned ambush, leading to additional injuries.

The evacuation process became prolonged and required reinforcements due to the intensity of the attack. Two of the injured soldiers are reportedly in serious condition.

Also Read: 27 Palestinians Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

The Israeli army stated that with the latest deaths, the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, has reached 888. Of those, 444 were killed during ground operations, which commenced on October 27, 2023. At least 6,060 soldiers have been injured so far, including 2,768 in ground combat.

Abu Obaida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas claimed responsibility for what he called the “complex Beit Hanoun operation.” He described it as a significant blow to the morale of the Israeli military and warned that future operations could result in the capture of more Israeli soldiers.

He added that the resolve of the Palestinian resistance continues to shape the conflict, and cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against keeping troops deployed inside Gaza.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Israeli military operations have killed more than 57,500 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children. The ongoing bombardment has devastated the enclave, causing widespread displacement, food shortages, and disease outbreaks. []

Also Read: New US-Israeli Scheme to Force Gaza Residents Out, Says Humanitarian Group

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)