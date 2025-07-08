SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Confirms Deaths of 5 Soldiers, 14 Injured in Northern Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Evacuation of Israeli soldiers Hit by Missile in Gaza (Quds Press)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Five Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 others injured during a ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The casualties occurred on Monday evening when a foot patrol from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade was hit by a roadside bomb in the town of Beit Hanoun. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. local time, during ongoing ground operations in the area.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the infantry soldiers were on foot and not traveling in vehicles when the explosion occurred. As rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded, they came under fire from armed militants in a planned ambush, leading to additional injuries.

The evacuation process became prolonged and required reinforcements due to the intensity of the attack. Two of the injured soldiers are reportedly in serious condition.

Also Read: 27 Palestinians Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

The Israeli army stated that with the latest deaths, the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, has reached 888. Of those, 444 were killed during ground operations, which commenced on October 27, 2023. At least 6,060 soldiers have been injured so far, including 2,768 in ground combat.

Abu Obaida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas claimed responsibility for what he called the “complex Beit Hanoun operation.” He described it as a significant blow to the morale of the Israeli military and warned that future operations could result in the capture of more Israeli soldiers.

He added that the resolve of the Palestinian resistance continues to shape the conflict, and cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against keeping troops deployed inside Gaza.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Israeli military operations have killed more than 57,500 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children. The ongoing bombardment has devastated the enclave, causing widespread displacement, food shortages, and disease outbreaks. []

Also Read: New US-Israeli Scheme to Force Gaza Residents Out, Says Humanitarian Group

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAbu Obaida Al-Qassam Brigades beit hanoun Gaza bombardment Gaza war ground operations Hamas Israeli army Israeli casualties Israeli military. Kfir Brigade Middle East conflict Netzah Yehuda Battalion northern Gaza. Palestinian deaths Palestinian resistance roadside bomb soldier casualties

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Army Confirms Deaths of 5 Soldiers, 14 Injured in Northern Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Hosts Netanyahu at White House

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

New US-Israeli Scheme to Force Gaza Residents Out, Says Humanitarian Group

  • 24 hours ago
BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

BRICS Condemns Israeli Occupation, Affirms Gaza as Part of Palestine

  • 24 hours ago
America

Crackdown on Press Continues: Israeli Forces Abduct Al Mayadeen Director in West Bank

  • 24 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Accused of Profiting from Gaza’s Rubble

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 20:17 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia Designates July 7 as National Librarian Day

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Arakan Association Trains Rohingya Students to Write News in English (photo: ANA)
Asia

Arakan Association Trains Rohingya Students to Write News in English

  • 23 hours ago
Flood (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Death Toll in Texas Flash Floods Rises to 51, Including 15 Children

  • Sunday, 6 July 2025 - 21:44 WIB
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Central Java Encourages Toros Farm to Scale Up Halal Meat Production Across Indonesia

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
America

BRICS Call for Ceasefire and Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 20:28 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us