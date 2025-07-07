SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

BRICS Declares Gaza ‘Inseparable Part’ from Palestine

sajadi Editor : Widi - 17 minutes ago

BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Rio de Janeiro, MINA – In a strongly worded joint declaration, BRICS countries condemned recent military strikes on Iran, terrorism in Syria, and Israel’s continued occupation of Syrian territory. The group also reaffirmed Gaza as an “inseparable part” of Palestine, calling for immediate action from the United Nations Security Council, Anadolu Agency reported.

The BRICS bloc denounced Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian facilities, which began on June 13 and left over 935 people dead. The group emphasized the attacks violated international law and the UN Charter. Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes resulted in at least 29 Israeli deaths before a US-brokered ceasefire was declared on June 24.

BRICS also expressed concern over attacks on civilian infrastructure, especially nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards, and reiterated support for diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation.

On Syria, the declaration condemned terrorist attacks by ISIS and Al-Qaeda, including a deadly assault on a church in Damascus, and criticized Israel’s continued occupation of Syrian land. The bloc welcomed the lifting of sanctions on Damascus, expressing hope for Syria’s economic recovery under new leadership after President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia in December 2024.

Regarding Palestine, the statement labeled the Gaza Strip as an “inseparable part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” urging unification under the Palestinian Authority.

BRICS condemned Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, where over 57,400 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, and demanded full Israeli withdrawal, immediate ceasefire, and humanitarian access.

The group reiterated its support for Palestinian UN membership and a two-state solution, while opposing any forced displacement or demographic changes.

In economic matters, BRICS voiced “deep concern” over rising unilateral tariffs and protectionist measures, notably in reference to recent moves by the US under President Donald Trump. The group called for a fair multilateral trading system led by the World Trade Organization and criticized actions that disrupt global trade. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

