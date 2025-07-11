Indonesia: Half a Million Social Aid Recipients Suspected of Online Gambling

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) revealed that around 500,000 recipients of government welfare are suspected of engaging in online gambling.

The findings emerged after analyzing account data from one major bank used for disbursing social aid. PPATK also found over 100 accounts linked to terrorism financing and corruption, with suspicious transactions totaling more than IDR 900 billion (approx. USD 55 million).

“We’re coordinating with the Ministry of Social Affairs to ensure aid is rightfully targeted and accounts involved are addressed,” said PPATK Chairman Ivan Yustiavandana.

Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf pledged system reforms, while President Prabowo Subianto instructed future aid to use verified data from the National Statistics Agency (BPS).

Also Read: Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

The findings have raised concern about systemic vulnerabilities in Indonesia’s welfare program and the broader risk of digital financial crimes among aid beneficiaries.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Fourth Day of Weather Modification Operations: BNPB Disburses 16 Tons of Seeding Material