SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia: Half a Million Social Aid Recipients Suspected of Online Gambling

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) revealed that around 500,000 recipients of government welfare are suspected of engaging in online gambling.

The findings emerged after analyzing account data from one major bank used for disbursing social aid. PPATK also found over 100 accounts linked to terrorism financing and corruption, with suspicious transactions totaling more than IDR 900 billion (approx. USD 55 million).

“We’re coordinating with the Ministry of Social Affairs to ensure aid is rightfully targeted and accounts involved are addressed,” said PPATK Chairman Ivan Yustiavandana.

Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf pledged system reforms, while President Prabowo Subianto instructed future aid to use verified data from the National Statistics Agency (BPS).

Also Read: Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

The findings have raised concern about systemic vulnerabilities in Indonesia’s welfare program and the broader risk of digital financial crimes among aid beneficiaries.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Fourth Day of Weather Modification Operations: BNPB Disburses 16 Tons of Seeding Material

Tagdigital financial crimes government aid misuse Indonesia online gambling scandal Indonesia welfare fraud Ministry of Social Affairs Indonesia online gambling Indonesia PPATK gambling investigation PPATK social aid report Prabowo Subianto welfare reform social assistance corruption

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia: Half a Million Social Aid Recipients Suspected of Online Gambling

  • 9 hours ago
Indonesia

Social Affairs and Religious Affairs Minister to Support Sekolah Rakyat Program

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 16:21 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Indonesia

BRIN Officially Launches InaRI Expo 2025

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 21:21 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Approves New Weapons for Ukraine, Weighs Tougher Sanctions on Russia

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Europe

Heat Wave Across Europe Causes 2,300 Deaths, Study Finds

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 08:02 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Volunteers Attend Rumah Zakat’s Basic Training in Bogor

  • 8 hours ago
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • 15 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Confirms Deaths of 5 Soldiers, 14 Injured in Northern Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 17:08 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

27 Palestinians Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 17:21 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us