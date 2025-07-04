SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Jeddah, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, which included a meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS), has culminated in the signing of business agreements and Memoranda of Understanding worth approximately $27 billion.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding strategic cooperation across various sectors. This commitment was highlighted during their bilateral meeting at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Wednesday.

The agreements between the Indonesian and Saudi Arabian governments span clean energy, petrochemical industries, and aviation fuel services.

During their discussion, Prabowo and MBS also underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration in various multilateral forums, including the IMF, World Bank, OIC, G20, and the Non-Aligned Movement. This broader cooperation aims to address global challenges and advance mutual interests.

Also Read: Iran Reaffirms Commitment to Uranium Enrichment

With this significant investment agreement in place, the relationship between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia is expected to grow even stronger, bringing substantial benefits to the economies, security, and welfare of both nations. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Israel Breaks Ceasefire, Launch Deadly Strike on Lebanon

