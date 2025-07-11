SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dozens of Volunteers Attend Rumah Zakat’s Basic Training in Bogor

sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

8 Views

Bogor, MINA – Recently, 47 volunteers from various regions participated in Rumah Zakat (RZ)’s Volunteer Basic Training (VBT) in Bogor, West Java. The training, themed “Forming Volunteers Ready for Action, Contribution, and Collaboration,” aimed to equip participants with essential skills for humanitarian work.

Andi Angga from Rumah Zakat’s Response Management Humanitarian Division stated that this training is part of Rumah Zakat’s “Kapal Peradaban” (Ship of Civilization) program. The initiative seeks to cultivate resilient, integrity-driven volunteers who are prepared to collaborate in various social and humanitarian actions, according to a statement received by MINA on Thursday.

“This training not only enhances understanding of Rumah Zakat’s vision and mission but also molds the character of responsive volunteers ready to face diverse field conditions, particularly in disaster management and community social actions,” Andi explained.

Participants received three core modules, first, Psychological First Aid (PFA), delivered by Bayu Gautama from Sekolah Relawan, which taught psychosocial support skills for disaster survivors.

Also Read: Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

The Second modules was Disaster Management, led by Pangarso Suryotomo, Director of Preparedness at BNPB (National Disaster Management Agency), providing participants with a strategic understanding of national disaster mitigation and response systems.

The last core module was Emergency First Aid (PPGD) and Medical First Response (MFR), guided by the InaSAR BASARNAS team.

Agus Haryono, Director of Potential Development at BASARNAS (National Search and Rescue Agency), also expressed his support for the training.

“We provided Search and Rescue and MFR material so that volunteers possess structured and ethical basic capabilities in responding to emergency situations. We believe Rumah Zakat volunteers will be at the forefront of humanitarian action,” he stated.

Also Read: Fourth Day of Weather Modification Operations: BNPB Disburses 16 Tons of Seeding Material

Beyond the theoretical sessions, participants engaged in practical field activities, sports, evening mentoring, and inter-branch interactions to strengthen collaboration and leadership. Following the conclusion of VBT 2025, these volunteers are expected to become spearheads in delivering benefits to the community, in line with Rumah Zakat’s values: Synergy, Inspiration, Trustworthiness, and Professionalism (SIAP). [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Boycott Impact: Starbucks Closes 11 Stores in Indonesia

