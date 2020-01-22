Rumah Zakat Launches Stock Waqf Program

Jakarta, MINA – CEO of Rumah Zakat (RZ) Nur Efendi said that the nature of waqf is only used for the benefit of the people.

It was conveyed during the launch of stock waqf program by Rumah Zakat together with MNC Sekuritas and supported by the Indonesia Stock Exchange Sharia Capital Market at the Indonesia Stock Exchange Ballroom (BEI), Jakarta, on Tuesday.

Nur Efendi said that the waqf property which was entrusted to the waqf institution or called nadzir must be productive, so as to produce benefits for people in need.

“Therefore, we believe that waqf is a very important instrument in efforts to empower Indonesian people,” Nur said.

He also hopes that with the program, the understanding of Muslims in waqf will increase. And endowments can be one way to support sustainable economic empowerment programs for the people of Indonesia.

“Utilization of waqf shares will support the movement of village economy through Community Owned Enterprises (Bummas) which overshadow the potential to grow large in 2,814 points of powerless villages spread throughout Indonesia,” he added.

MNC Sekuritas Managing Director Susy Meilina also welcomed the newly established cooperation.

“The development of Islamic capital market in Indonesia today is also directly proportional to the growth of MNC Sekuritas sharia investors,” he said.

Waqf shares are one type of productive endowments and included in movable assets. The mechanism of shares waqf is similar to that of other assets, but the assets represented are in the form of shares.

Wakif can endow all the assets but still maintain its principal as part of waqf.

Utilization of shares will be adjusted to the waqf agreement. With the stock waqf, investors will do two things together, namely investment as well as social activities.

The launch of the Waqf Share was marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the waqf share partnership conducted by Rumah Zakat CEO Nur Efendi and MNC Sekuritas President Director Susy Meilina, accompanied by Chief Zakat House Wakaf Officer Soleh Hidayat and MNC Director of IT & Online Trading Fifi Virgantria. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)