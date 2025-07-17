SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

21 Killed in Stampede and Suffocation at GHF Aid Distribution Site in Ga

the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – At least 21 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution center in southern Gaza, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The tragic incident marks one of the deadliest episodes during aid distribution efforts in the region, Palestine Information Center reported.

The ministry reported that 15 of the victims died as a result of a stampede and suffocation, after tear gas was reportedly fired into the crowd of civilians seeking aid. “For the first time, deaths have been recorded due to suffocation and the intense stampede of citizens at aid distribution centers,” the statement said.

Al Jazeera’s Gaza correspondent Hani Mahmoud reported that chaos broke out at the scene when tear gas was launched into the large crowd, causing panic and a deadly stampede.

The GHF, which is backed by both Israeli and US interests, has been under increasing pressure as humanitarian needs in Gaza have surged amid ongoing conflict and siege conditions.

The health ministry has called for an immediate investigation into the use of tear gas and the overall safety protocols at aid centers to prevent further loss of life. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

