Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian Christian Leaders Condemn Illegal Israeli Settler Attacks on Their Community

Photo: WAFA

West Bank, MINA – In a show of solidarity, the highest church leaders in Palestine visited the Palestinian Christian town of Taybeh in the West Bank last Monday. This visit came in response to a surge in attacks by extremist Israeli Jewish settlers against Christian communities in the area.

Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem and the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, were present for the visit. Both strongly condemned the violent actions of the Jewish settlers, describing them as a serious threat to the Christian heritage of the Holy Land.

“We call for an immediate and transparent investigation into the failure of Israeli authorities to respond to these attacks,” they stated in a joint press conference in Taybeh, as reported by Wafa.

The visit also included a prayer ceremony at the site of a fire, allegedly started by Israeli settlers, near the ruins of St. George’s Church.

Residents of Taybeh, along with local church leaders, reported a recent increase in harassment from Jewish settlers over the past few weeks, including arson attacks that have damaged historical sites.

Church officials stated that during the arson incidents, residents twice called the Israeli police emergency line. However, despite promises that forces would be dispatched, no police arrived at the scene.

“This indicates a trend of systemic and targeted attacks that are intensifying. These attacks are a direct and deliberate threat to the existence of the Christian community and the historical and religious heritage of our ancestors,” Theophilos and Pizzaballa declared.

In their statement, the Council of Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Palestine also condemned the attitude of Israeli authorities, whom they believe are facilitating and allowing the uncontrolled presence of radical settlers around Taybeh. [Shibgho]

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

