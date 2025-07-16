SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has distributed emergency food aid to support healthcare workers in war-torn Gaza. The aid consisted of ready-to-eat bread-based meals for 350 staff members of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The meal distribution took place over five consecutive days starting from June 21, 2025, in response to a direct request from the hospital’s management. The ongoing conflict and humanitarian blockade have made it nearly impossible for the hospital to provide food for its medical staff.

In a statement posted on MER-C Indonesia’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, Al-Shifa Hospital expressed deep gratitude for the assistance.

“We extend our gratitude to MER-C Indonesia for their generous efforts in distributing meals to 350 of our staff over five days,” said a hospital representative. “In these increasingly challenging conditions, securing even basic food has become nearly impossible.”

Also Read: Israel Cuts Power and Water to UNRWA Offices in Jerusalem

The hospital also offered prayers for the Indonesian people: “May Allah bless you, shower His mercy upon you, protect the people of Indonesia and their loved ones from hardship, and reward you for your compassion.”

Al-Shifa, once the largest hospital in Gaza, has suffered extensive damage due to continuous airstrikes. With no salaries, limited resources, and ongoing hostilities, medical staff are struggling to continue their work under extreme circumstances. The hospital’s current condition is on the brink of total collapse.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Israel Reactivates Hannibal Directive in Gaza to Prevent Soldier Captures

TagAl-Shifa Hospital support Al-Shifa medical staff emergency food Gaza Gaza conflict relief Gaza healthcare workers Gaza hospital crisis Gaza war humanitarian response Indonesia humanitarian aid Gaza MER-C Gaza aid MER-C Indonesia

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

MER-C Condemns Killing of Indonesia Hospital Director in Gaza Airstrike

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 13:18 WIB
Palestine

Indonesia Hospital Director in Gaza Appeals to Indonesia Amid Bombardment: “Call for Ceasefire”

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 22:15 WIB
Palestine

UN: Over 60,000 Children in Gaza Suffering from Malnutrition

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 16:56 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

US Postpones 32% Import Tariff on Indonesia

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 11:49 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

27 Palestinians Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 17:21 WIB
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:20 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Largest West Bank Displacement Since Start of Israeli Occupation

  • 17 hours ago
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Dr. Abu Safiya Loses One-Third of His Weight in Israeli Detention: Report

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

15 More Palestinians Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 22:47 WIB
Palestine

Surge in Suicide Among Israeli Soldiers Raises Alarm Amid Prolonged Gaza Genocide

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:07 WIB
Tausiyah

Ustaz Abdul Somad in Pekanbaru: It’s Time to Embrace Hijrah

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:18 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us