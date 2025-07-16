MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has distributed emergency food aid to support healthcare workers in war-torn Gaza. The aid consisted of ready-to-eat bread-based meals for 350 staff members of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The meal distribution took place over five consecutive days starting from June 21, 2025, in response to a direct request from the hospital’s management. The ongoing conflict and humanitarian blockade have made it nearly impossible for the hospital to provide food for its medical staff.

In a statement posted on MER-C Indonesia’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, Al-Shifa Hospital expressed deep gratitude for the assistance.

“We extend our gratitude to MER-C Indonesia for their generous efforts in distributing meals to 350 of our staff over five days,” said a hospital representative. “In these increasingly challenging conditions, securing even basic food has become nearly impossible.”

The hospital also offered prayers for the Indonesian people: “May Allah bless you, shower His mercy upon you, protect the people of Indonesia and their loved ones from hardship, and reward you for your compassion.”

Al-Shifa, once the largest hospital in Gaza, has suffered extensive damage due to continuous airstrikes. With no salaries, limited resources, and ongoing hostilities, medical staff are struggling to continue their work under extreme circumstances. The hospital’s current condition is on the brink of total collapse.[]

