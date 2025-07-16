SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, has expressed his intention to learn from countries like Turkey and Jordan in managing waqf (Islamic endowments), which he sees as powerful tools for social development.

The Minister made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of the Amaliah Astra Foundation at the Ministry’s office in Jakarta on Tuesday.

“Turkey has successfully built numerous schools using waqf funds. Jordan and Kuwait have also made waqf a central pillar of their social development strategies,” he said.

He emphasized that Indonesia’s waqf potential is enormous and could even surpass that of zakat (almsgiving). Its flexibility makes it a strategic instrument for long-term community empowerment.

Also Read: Swiss Climber Injured in Mount Rinjani Fall, Marks Third Foreign Accident in 2025

During the meeting, the Minister also stressed the need to strengthen the role of mosques, not only as places of worship but also as centers for community development and spiritual education.

He praised Amaliah Astra Foundation for its mosque-based empowerment programs, including the management of 332 mosques and prayer spaces, international Qur’an memorization competitions, vocational training for the underprivileged, volunteer training for funeral services, and the development of a transparent mosque finance app.

Chairman of Amaliah Astra Foundation, Riza Deliansyah, expressed appreciation for the Ministry’s support of their community initiatives. He hoped the ongoing collaboration would continue to improve the quality of life and self-reliance of the Muslim community in Indonesia. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Economist: Indonesia at a Disadvantage in US Tariffs Deal

TagAmaliah Astra Foundation Indonesia waqf reform Islamic endowment Indonesia Jordan waqf success Ministry of Religious Affairs Indonesia mosque empowerment Indonesia Nasaruddin Umar waqf sustainable Islamic finance Turkey waqf model waqf for social development

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Saudi Arabia Approves Indonesia’s Request for Additional Hajj Officers

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Indonesia

Minister Nasaruddin Umar: Prophet Muhammad Firmly Opposed Corruption

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:06 WIB
Indonesia

House’s Member Praises Indonesian Government’s Efforts to Boost Sharia Economy

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 16:23 WIB
Indonesia

Social Affairs and Religious Affairs Minister to Support Sekolah Rakyat Program

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 16:21 WIB
Photo: Luwuk Today
Indonesia

Indonesia Sends 213 Female Preachers to Remote Areas for Ramadan

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 13:37 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

US Postpones 32% Import Tariff on Indonesia

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 11:49 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

27 Palestinians Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 17:21 WIB
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:20 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Largest West Bank Displacement Since Start of Israeli Occupation

  • 17 hours ago
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Dr. Abu Safiya Loses One-Third of His Weight in Israeli Detention: Report

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

15 More Palestinians Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 22:47 WIB
Palestine

Surge in Suicide Among Israeli Soldiers Raises Alarm Amid Prolonged Gaza Genocide

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:07 WIB
Tausiyah

Ustaz Abdul Somad in Pekanbaru: It’s Time to Embrace Hijrah

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:18 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us