Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs Launches “The Wonder of Harmony 2025” to Mark International Day for Tolerance

Jakarta, MINA – In commemoration of the International Day for Tolerance on November 16, Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has launched a nationwide initiative titled “The Wonder of Harmony 2025.”

Organized through the Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance (Bimas Islam), the program features 18 events running until early December, promoting the spirit of harmony, tolerance, and humanitarian solidarity in Indonesia’s diverse society.

Ismail Cawidu, the Special Staff to the Minister of Religious Affairs for Public Policy, Media, and Human Resources Development, said the program is designed as a cross-faith social and cultural movement that combines dakwah (Islamic outreach) with edutainment.

“The Ministry aims to showcase Islam as a peaceful, compassionate, and inclusive faith, presented in a way that resonates with all segments of society, especially the younger generation,” said Cawidu during a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday (Nov 5).

The program includes Islamic Cultural Expo, Harmony Fun Walk, Interfaith Harmony Camp, Ecotheology Workshop, and the Majelis Taklim Festival, all designed to serve as inclusive and engaging platforms for promoting unity and harmony.

“Tolerance is not just a concept but a way of life. We want people to experience unity across faiths in real, tangible ways,”

he added.

Professor Abu Rokhmad, Director General of Bimas Islam, emphasized that The Wonder of Harmony is part of the ministry’s Asta Protas Kemenag Berdampak framework, particularly the pillars of Harmony and Humanitarian Compassion.

“This is not merely a ceremonial event, but a strategic movement to strengthen interfaith solidarity and to embody the Islamic principle of rahmatan lil ‘alamin, mercy to all creation,” Abu stated.

He emphasized that the success of the program relies on the collaboration between youth, academics, faith-based organizations, and interfaith communities. Activities such as the Sakinah Family Run 5K, Ngaji Budaya (Cultural Study), and Creative Majelis Taklim Workshop aim to foster environmental awareness and social collaboration.

“Social harmony grows through dialogue, empathy, and community well-being,” Abu concluded. “Harmony is not just a theme, it is a national imperative that must be continually nurtured.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

