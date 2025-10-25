SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

President Prabowo Approves Establishment of Directorate General for Pesantren

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has officially approved the formation of the Directorate General (Ditjen) for Pesantren under the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The announcement was made during his address at the Malam Bakti Santri untuk Negeri (Night of Devotion for the Nation) at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, Jakarta.

President Prabowo emphasized that the move reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the pesantren education ecosystem, recognizing it as a vital pillar of national development.

“I have approved the proposal to establish the Directorate General for Pesantren. This demonstrates the government’s strategic priority to give greater attention to, protect, and empower Islamic boarding schools and their communities,” Prabowo said in his video message during the event on Friday.

The President noted that his approval coincides with Santri Day, which he described as a symbol of the state’s recognition of the pesantren’s historic and ongoing role in shaping Indonesia.

Also Read: Indonesia Introduces Regulation on Independent Umrah Pilgrimage

“Santri Day is a moment to honor the spirit of the students who, with knowledge, faith, and devotion, helped secure and defend Indonesia’s independence,” he stated.

In his remarks marking the culmination of the 2025 Santri Day celebration, Prabowo also highlighted the Resolution of Jihad declared on October 22, 1945, by KH Hasyim Asy’ari, calling it a pivotal moment in Indonesia’s history. He stressed that the spirit of jihad remains relevant today, safeguarding the unity of the nation through knowledge and faith.

President Prabowo underlined that today’s santri are not only guardians of the nation’s moral fabric but also pioneers of progress. He said this year’s Santri Day theme, “Mengawal Indonesia Merdeka, Menuju Peradaban Dunia” (“Safeguarding Indonesia’s Independence, Building a Global Civilization”), reflects the community’s growing contribution to both national and global development.

“I believe today’s santri are not only moral guardians but also innovators, intelligent, ethical, and competitive,” Prabowo affirmed.

Also Read: Indonesia Launches Holiday Campaign Ahead of Christmas and New Year

Following the President’s approval, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has begun accelerating the establishment process for the new directorate. The proposal, initiated by the President and the State Secretariat, has been submitted to the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PAN-RB) for finalization.

Concluding his message, President Prabowo called on all santri and Indonesians to continue safeguarding independence and building a just, moral, and dignified civilization.

“Once again, happy National Santri Day 1447 Hijri. May Allah bless all santri, kyai, nyai, and the people of Indonesia,” he said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Praises Social Protection Program for Mosque Workers

News Channel

About Us