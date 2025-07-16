SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Leading Expert of Holocaust and Genocide Scholar Says Israel is Committing Genocide in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

A leading expert in Holocaust and genocide studies, Professor Omer Bartov (photo: Video Grab)
A leading expert in Holocaust and genocide studies, Professor Omer Bartov (photo: Video Grab)

New York, MINA – A leading expert in Holocaust and genocide studies, Professor Omer Bartov has declared that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In a 3,500-word op-ed published Tuesday in The New York Times, Bartov wrote, “My inescapable conclusion has become that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. I have been teaching classes on genocide for a quarter of a century. I can recognize one when I see one.”

Bartov, who teaches at Brown University in the United States and has spent most of his career researching war crimes and the Holocaust, said that while he initially believed Israel’s actions constituted war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity, the continued pattern of operations and statements from Israeli leaders have convinced him otherwise.

He cited military orders displacing about one million Palestinians to areas with no shelter, the destruction of much of Rafah by August 2024, and statements from Israeli leaders invoking biblical calls to annihilate enemies.

Also Read: Trump Lowers Indonesia Import Tariff from 32 to 19 Percent

Bartov argued that Israel’s campaign aims to force Palestinians to leave Gaza or make life unlivable through bombings and severe shortages of food, water, and medical care, preventing them from maintaining their existence as a group.

He emphasized that both the expressed intent and operational patterns meet the legal definition of genocide, warning that continued denial threatens the foundations of international law established after the Holocaust.

Bartov also referred to similar assessments from other genocide experts, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, Amnesty International, and South Africa’s ongoing genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Since October 2023, Israel’s offensive on Gaza has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, wounded more than 137,000, and left over 14,000 missing. Despite international condemnation, little concrete action has been taken to hold Israel accountable. []

Also Read: Iranian Lawmaker: Strait of Hormuz Closure Still Under Review, No Decision Yet

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagHolocaust and Genocide Expert Israeli genocide Omer Bartov

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

A leading expert in Holocaust and genocide studies, Professor Omer Bartov (photo: Video Grab)
America

Leading Expert of Holocaust and Genocide Scholar Says Israel is Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Continues Genocidal War on Gaza Amidst Famine and Displacement

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 13:52 WIB
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

580 Killed, Over 4,200 Injured as Israel Targets Aid Seekers

  • Monday, 30 June 2025 - 16:57 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza City Municipality Issues Urgent Appeal as Services Near Collapse

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:06 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Volunteer Engineer: Gaza Always Calls Me Back

  • Wednesday, 28 May 2025 - 16:14 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Welcomes ICJ Hearings to Hold Israel Accountable for Gaza Crimes

  • Monday, 28 April 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

US Postpones 32% Import Tariff on Indonesia

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 11:49 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

27 Palestinians Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 17:21 WIB
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:20 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Largest West Bank Displacement Since Start of Israeli Occupation

  • 17 hours ago
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Dr. Abu Safiya Loses One-Third of His Weight in Israeli Detention: Report

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

15 More Palestinians Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 22:47 WIB
Palestine

Surge in Suicide Among Israeli Soldiers Raises Alarm Amid Prolonged Gaza Genocide

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:07 WIB
Tausiyah

Ustaz Abdul Somad in Pekanbaru: It’s Time to Embrace Hijrah

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:18 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us