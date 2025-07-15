SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Target Lifeline Water Tankers in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has intensified its attacks on humanitarian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, this time targeting water distribution tankers, the only lifeline for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians amid the total collapse of official water networks, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

In the latest attack, Israeli warplanes bombed a water tanker in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Monday morning. The attack destroyed the vehicle and killed its driver, Ramez al-Majdalawi, who was distributing drinking water to displaced families in the camp.

This assault followed a massacre that claimed the lives of ten people, including six children, and wounded twenty others when an Israeli airstrike targeted a water distribution point in the New Camp area of Nuseirat.

In southern Gaza, eyewitnesses told Quds Press that an Israeli drone targeted a water well in the al-Buraq area west of Khan Yunis, which had been designated a “humanitarian zone.” The drone strike completely destroyed the well and its solar power system, further exacerbating the water crisis in the governorate, which now shelters over one million displaced Palestinians. []

Also Read: UN Official: 6,000 Aid Trucks Stranded at Gaza Border

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagairstrikes Displaced Palestinians human rights violations humanitarian infrastructure Israel Israeli attacks Khan Yunis Nuseirat Quds Press war crimes water crisis water tankers

