SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Calls for Resistance Against Israel’s Plan to Take Control Ibrahimi Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 23 minutes ago

23 minutes ago

2 Views

Israel violates religious sites 184 times in two months (Foto: OnIslam)

Hebron, MINA – The Hamas resistance movement condemned the transfer of authority over the Palestinian Ministry of Waqf to the Israeli occupation authorities for carrying out work on the ceiling of the Ibrahimi Mosque courtyard in Hebron.

Hamas called this a direct attack on the status of the Ibrahimi Mosque and a blatant ongoing violation of Islamic holy sites.

“This decision, which coincides with the 31st anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre, reveals the true intentions of the occupation and its determination to continue the Judaization, division, and control of the Ibrahimi Mosque,” Hamas said in a statement reported by Palinfo on Wednesday.

Hamas reminded that after the Ibrahimi massacre, there were several efforts to restrict Muslim access to the mosque, allocate most of its area to Jewish extremists, and increase security measures around it.

Also Read: 14,000 Gaza Residents Missing and 3,000 Detained by Israel

“The Ibrahimi Mosque is purely Islamic Waqf property,” the statement emphasized, adding that “any occupation plans to Judaize and fully control it will fail in the face of Palestinian resistance, especially the heroic people of Al-Khalil.”

The resistance movement called on the Palestinian people, especially the residents of Al-Khalil, to protect and defend the Ibrahimi Mosque, particularly with the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, in order to thwart the occupation’s plans to change its Islamic character and take full control of it.

The Israeli occupation authorities informed the administration of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil that work on the mosque had been transferred from the Palestinian Ministry of Waqf to the Israeli Civil Administration.

Under this decision, work will continue on the roof of an area known as the Ibrahimi Mosque courtyard, which was occupied by Israeli settlers 20 years ago when they set up a tent there and designated it as a place of worship.

Also Read: Hamas Condemns Israeli Plan to Restrict Palestinians’ Access to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Since then, the tent has remained in place, and settlers are now demanding the construction of a roof for the courtyard to establish it as a Jewish place of worship. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ministry of Health: More Baby Died in Gaza Due to Cold Weather

Tagal-Khalil Hamas hebron Ibrahimi Massacre Ibrahimi Mosque Israeli occupation Israeli settlers Judaization Palestinian resistance Palestinian rights Ramadan Waqf

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

14,000 Gaza Residents Missing and 3,000 Detained by Israel

  • 7 minutes ago
Palestine

Hamas Calls for Resistance Against Israel’s Plan to Take Control Ibrahimi Mosque

  • 23 minutes ago
Palestine

Hamas Condemns Israeli Plan to Restrict Palestinians’ Access to Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Ministry of Health: More Baby Died in Gaza Due to Cold Weather

  • 10 hours ago
Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Bodies of Four Israeli Captives on Thursday

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Takes Control of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

  • 10 hours ago
Load More
International

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Photo: Brookings.edu
Europe

Zelenskyy Rejects Any Agreement between US and Russia without Kyiv

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 10:49 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas, Israel Reach Agreement to Resolve Delay of Palestinian Prisoner Releases

  • 17 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Calls for Strengthened Oversight of International Aid

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:49 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

For 24 Consecutive Days, Israel Continues Aggression against Tulkarem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 23:19 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Allow only Six Small Machines to Clear Rubble in Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 11:23 WIB
Indonesia

Quran and Islamic Classical Text Reading Course Launched for Ramadan 1446 H

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Palestine

Israel Forcibly Shuts Down UNRWA School in Jerusalem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 09:18 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us