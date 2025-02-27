Hamas Calls for Resistance Against Israel’s Plan to Take Control Ibrahimi Mosque

Hebron, MINA – The Hamas resistance movement condemned the transfer of authority over the Palestinian Ministry of Waqf to the Israeli occupation authorities for carrying out work on the ceiling of the Ibrahimi Mosque courtyard in Hebron.

Hamas called this a direct attack on the status of the Ibrahimi Mosque and a blatant ongoing violation of Islamic holy sites.

“This decision, which coincides with the 31st anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre, reveals the true intentions of the occupation and its determination to continue the Judaization, division, and control of the Ibrahimi Mosque,” Hamas said in a statement reported by Palinfo on Wednesday.

Hamas reminded that after the Ibrahimi massacre, there were several efforts to restrict Muslim access to the mosque, allocate most of its area to Jewish extremists, and increase security measures around it.

Also Read: 14,000 Gaza Residents Missing and 3,000 Detained by Israel

“The Ibrahimi Mosque is purely Islamic Waqf property,” the statement emphasized, adding that “any occupation plans to Judaize and fully control it will fail in the face of Palestinian resistance, especially the heroic people of Al-Khalil.”

The resistance movement called on the Palestinian people, especially the residents of Al-Khalil, to protect and defend the Ibrahimi Mosque, particularly with the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, in order to thwart the occupation’s plans to change its Islamic character and take full control of it.

The Israeli occupation authorities informed the administration of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil that work on the mosque had been transferred from the Palestinian Ministry of Waqf to the Israeli Civil Administration.

Under this decision, work will continue on the roof of an area known as the Ibrahimi Mosque courtyard, which was occupied by Israeli settlers 20 years ago when they set up a tent there and designated it as a place of worship.

Also Read: Hamas Condemns Israeli Plan to Restrict Palestinians’ Access to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Since then, the tent has remained in place, and settlers are now demanding the construction of a roof for the courtyard to establish it as a Jewish place of worship. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ministry of Health: More Baby Died in Gaza Due to Cold Weather