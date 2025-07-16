Israeli Airstrike Kills 12 Citizens in Lebanon, Violating Ceasefire

Beirut, MINA – In a renewed breach of its ceasefire agreement with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, Zionist Israel launched a deadly airstrike in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday.

The attack reportedly killed at least 12 people and wounded eight others, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

The airstrike targeted the Wadi Fara area, located north of the Bekaa Valley, as well as a refugee camp.

The Zionist military claimed that the targeted locations were a training camp and weapons depot used by Hezbollah’s elite militia.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the attack was part of a firm response to Hezbollah’s attempts to rebuild its strength.

“[Israel] will retaliate with full force against any attempt aimed at rebuilding [Hezbollah’s strength],” he was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

He added that the strike was a “clear message” to the Radwan Force, Hezbollah’s elite unit that Zionist Israel accuses of strengthening its military influence in southern Lebanon.

This attack is considered the deadliest since both parties agreed to a ceasefire in November 2023, mediated by the United States.

Under that agreement, Hezbollah was required to withdraw its forces north of the Litani River, while the Lebanese army and UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL) were to be the sole armed presence along the border.

Meanwhile, Zionist Israel was required to withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory but was permitted to maintain a limited presence at five strategic points.

Despite the agreement formally remaining in effect, Zionist Israel has reportedly violated it numerous times, launching attacks into various areas of Lebanon, including civilian areas.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated sharply since the Zionist military’s aggression into the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Hezbollah has expressed support for the Hamas resistance in Palestine and has launched retaliatory actions against Zionist Israel in the northern region.

This ongoing conflict has fueled regional concerns about the outbreak of a large-scale war on the Lebanon-Israel border, amidst international diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

