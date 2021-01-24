KNEKS: Cash Waqf is Important for National Economy

Jakarta, MINA – Executive Director of the National Committee for Sharia Economics and Finance (KNEKS), Ventje Rahardjo Soedigno, said that the presence of cash waqf is very important for national economic growth.

“How important zakat is for the national economy towards the centenary of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said in a Webinar of the National Movement for Cash Waqf on Saturday.

He also said that everything related to the management of waqf in Indonesia must be handled with a professional and good approach.

“It is important to pay attention to the factors that build the trust of the wakif candidates. We must be able to believe together that they can trust whoever is the end, “he said.

He explained that a Nazhir must show good reputation, accountability, and transparency to wakif candidates.

According to him, this aspect is the challenge, by increasing the realization of national management of cash waqf.

“Because investment management is currently facing challenges, we are building trust in wakif candidates. Especially in cash waqf, “he explained.

He emphasized that this waqf movement needs a massive movement to increase literacy and inclusion of cash waqf.

In addition, he also invited all parties to deepen innovations in the development of cash waqf, such as the Ministry of Finance which has a waqf instrument in the form of cash waqf linked sukuk (CWLS) with quite good achievements.

The National Movement for Cash Waqf will be launched on January 25, 2021. This movement is expected to be able to explore the realization of waqf which is currently only IDR 255 billion from its potential of IDR 180 trillion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)