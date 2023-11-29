Saudi Arabia Wins Bid to Host World Expo 2030

Riyadh, MINA – The International Exhibitions Bureau announced Saudi Arabia as the host of Expo 2030 after a vote held on Tuesday.

In a press conference, the office announced Riyadh’s victory over South Korea’s Busan and Italy’s Rome for the event which is expected to attract millions of visitors, MEMO reported.

Riyadh was chosen with a majority of 119 votes out of 165 by member countries of the International Exhibitions Bureau based in the French capital, Paris.

The expo will coincide with the completion of the kingdom’s Vision 2030, alongside major global events including the United Nations Climate Conference (2031-2050).

The exhibition is set to take place from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, in an area exceeding six million square metres, with more than 40 million visitors expected to attend, according to the Riyadh Expo website.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)