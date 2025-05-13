Saudi-US Summit Opens in Riyadh with Trump and bin Salman in Attendance

Riyadh, MINA – A high-profile Saudi-American summit commenced on Tuesday at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, bringing together US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The event marks Trump’s first international trip since reassuming office in January, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Saudi media, the summit will witness the signing of multiple agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between the two nations. The summit agenda spans key political, security, defense, economic, and investment topics with particular attention on artificial intelligence (AI).

President Trump was officially received by Crown Prince bin Salman at the palace, where both leaders welcomed senior officials and business figures from both countries. Among the attendees was Elon Musk, who briefly conversed with Trump and bin Salman.

Trump’s visit also includes stops in Qatar and the UAE. His presidential aircraft was escorted by Saudi fighter jets as it entered Saudi airspace, a symbolic gesture of welcome.

Also Read: Trump Meets Saudi Crown Prince at Start of Middle East Tour

This is Trump’s second visit to Saudi Arabia, following his 2017 trip during which historic deals worth over $460 billion, including $100 billion in arms sales, were signed. Analysts expect this latest summit to reinforce bilateral ties and address regional challenges, including the conflicts in Gaza, Syria, and Ukraine, as well as Red Sea maritime security and the Iranian nuclear issue.

A joint statement is anticipated following the summit discussions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Calm Restored as India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds Following Week of Escalation