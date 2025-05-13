SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump Meets Saudi Crown Prince at Start of Middle East Tour

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

US President Donald Trump held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Riyadh, MINA – US President Donald Trump held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday upon arriving in Riyadh, marking the beginning of his regional tour.

According to Saudi state television Al-Ikhbariya as quoted by Anadolu Agency, the meeting took place at the royal terminal of King Khalid International Airport, though no details were released about the content of their discussions.

This visit is part of Trump’s first Middle East tour since taking office in January, with upcoming stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Crown Prince bin Salman welcomed Trump’s visit, emphasizing that it would strengthen cooperation and strategic partnerships between the United States and Saudi Arabia across various sectors.

Also Read: Saudi-US Summit Opens in Riyadh with Trump and bin Salman in Attendance

Analysts expect Trump’s tour to cover a broad spectrum of regional and international issues, including trade, investment, artificial intelligence, the war in Ukraine, Red Sea security, the situation in Gaza and Syria, and the Iranian nuclear program. High-level coordination is anticipated between the US and its Gulf allies during the trip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Calm Restored as India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds Following Week of Escalation

