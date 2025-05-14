Saudi Urges Trump to Support Gaza Ceasefire and Independent of Palestinian

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia has strongly urged US President Donald Trump to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and push for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Riyadh following a Gulf-US summit, the foreign minister stressed the urgent need to halt Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries.

“A ceasefire agreement in Gaza must be reached at the earliest opportunity,” said bin Farhan, noting that the recent release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander by Hamas could mark a potential breakthrough.

Prince Faisal also accused Israel of being “primarily responsible for obstructing relief aid to Gaza.” He highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis, with over 52,900 Palestinians mostly women and children killed since October 2023 due to Zionist Israeli military aggression.

He pointed to severe conditions in Israeli prisons, where more than 9,900 Palestinians are held amid reports of torture, starvation, and medical neglect. Meanwhile, 58 Israeli hostages are reportedly still in Gaza, with 21 believed to be alive. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

