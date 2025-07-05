SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Israeli security forces at the scene of a stabbing attack in the West Bank settlement of Adam.

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a series of overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, kidnaped several Palestinians, while Jewish settlers launched violent attacks in Nablus, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to local sources on Saturday, violent clashes erupted in the Jabel Qammas area near Beita and Osarin in southern Nablus after local youths repelled an attack by settlers.

The sources said that Israeli forces, providing protection for the settlers, fired live ammunition and tear gas at Palestinian youths, injuring several. In addition, settlers reportedly attacked a Red Crescent ambulance present in Beita town during the confrontations.

In western Jenin, the IOF kidnaped two young men after raiding their homes in Rummanah town.

Also Read: 47 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Aid Seekers and Shelters Across Gaza Strip

Israeli forces also stormed multiple areas across the West Bank, including Tayasir village in eastern Tubas, Bil’in village in western Ramallah, al-Khalil City, Halhul City, Hableh town in southern Qalqilya, and Kafr al-Labad in eastern Tulkarem. No arrests were reported in those areas.

In eastern Jerusalem, Israeli police forces stormed Anata town, spreading throughout its streets under tight security measures.

The IOF also launched large-scale raids on homes in Nablus City, including al-Masaken ash-Shabiyah and Jabel Askar neighborhoods, where two young men were reportedly detained.

Similar home raids were reported in Qarawat Bani Hassan town in Salfit. []

Also Read: 40,000 Palestinians Defy Israeli Restrictions to Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagarrests Israeli forces jenin Jerusalem Nablus palestinian youth raids Ramallah Red Crescent Salfit settlers Tubas Tulkarem West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

  • 3 hours ago
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

40,000 Palestinians Defy Israeli Restrictions to Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces and Settlers Escalate Raids and Attacks Across West Bank

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Palestine

Israel Continues Genocidal War on Gaza Amidst Famine and Displacement

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 13:52 WIB
Palestine

Palestine Condemns Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 13:23 WIB
Palestine

Fourteen Israeli Ministers Urge Netanyahu to Annex Occupied West Bank Immediately

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 09:41 WIB
Load More
International

Israeli Website Hacked: 462 Soldiers and 6 Generals Killed by Iranian Missiles

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Europe

EU: Situation at GHF Food Distribution Center in Gaza ‘Unacceptable’

  • 9 hours ago
Activists of Madleen Ship to Gaza (photo: Al Jazeera)
Europe

Spanish Activist Files Criminal Complaint Against Netanyahu Over Madleen Attack

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:35 WIB
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:36 WIB
MUI Chairman for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim (center) at the One Million Women for Gaza Press Conference entitled "Women Boycott Pro-Israel Products" held at the Swiss-Belinn Cawang Hotel, East Jakarta, Thursday (3/7/2025). [Photo: Arina/MINA]
Indonesia

MUI Urges Indonesian Government Action Amid Israel Product Boycott

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Asia

Saudi Arabia Issues 190.000 Umrah Visas Following Hajj

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 20:35 WIB
Indonesia

Responsible Gadget Use Strengthens Healthy Digital Literacy

  • 12 hours ago
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Submits Positive Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • 7 hours ago
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

40,000 Palestinians Defy Israeli Restrictions to Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia’s BPOM Seals Deal with Sudan, Paving Way for Herbal Exports

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:10 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us