Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a series of overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, kidnaped several Palestinians, while Jewish settlers launched violent attacks in Nablus, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to local sources on Saturday, violent clashes erupted in the Jabel Qammas area near Beita and Osarin in southern Nablus after local youths repelled an attack by settlers.

The sources said that Israeli forces, providing protection for the settlers, fired live ammunition and tear gas at Palestinian youths, injuring several. In addition, settlers reportedly attacked a Red Crescent ambulance present in Beita town during the confrontations.

In western Jenin, the IOF kidnaped two young men after raiding their homes in Rummanah town.

Israeli forces also stormed multiple areas across the West Bank, including Tayasir village in eastern Tubas, Bil’in village in western Ramallah, al-Khalil City, Halhul City, Hableh town in southern Qalqilya, and Kafr al-Labad in eastern Tulkarem. No arrests were reported in those areas.

In eastern Jerusalem, Israeli police forces stormed Anata town, spreading throughout its streets under tight security measures.

The IOF also launched large-scale raids on homes in Nablus City, including al-Masaken ash-Shabiyah and Jabel Askar neighborhoods, where two young men were reportedly detained.

Similar home raids were reported in Qarawat Bani Hassan town in Salfit. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)