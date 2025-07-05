Peaceful Muharram: 2 Million Eid Gift Packages to Orphans and Persons with Disabilities

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the National Amil Zakat Agency and various Zakat Management Institutions, has distributed 2 million Eid gift packages to orphans and persons with disabilities across the country.

The total assistance, valued at IDR 310.8 billion, includes cash donations, food staples, school supplies, prayer equipment, wheelchairs, and mobility aids.

A symbolic handover of the aid was conducted by Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, to 18 children representing 18 partner institutions during the “Eid for Orphans and Persons with Disabilities 2025” event held under the theme “One Equality, A Million Hopes, Achieving Happiness” at the HM Rasjidi Auditorium, Ministry of Religious Affairs Headquarters, Central Jakarta on Friday.

The event is part of the broader Peaceful Muharram series commemorating the Islamic New Year, 1 Muharram 1447 Hijri.

Minister Nasaruddin emphasized that the program exemplifies the power of collaboration between the government, religious communities, and civil society.

“This collaboration isn’t about spotlighting any one party, but about how we come together to bring meaning and hope to those living with limitations,” he stated.

According to the Minister, the initiative goes beyond an annual ceremonial event, representing a nationwide movement rooted in compassion and solidarity, with the aim of uplifting the dignity of orphans and persons with disabilities.

West Java emerged as the region with the highest number of beneficiaries, receiving 403,808 packages for 246,214 orphans and 8,373 individuals with disabilities, amounting to more than IDR 128 billion.

The Special Capital Region of Jakarta followed with 101,161 packages valued at IDR 38 billion, benefiting 100,121 orphans and 3,969 persons with disabilities.

Other regions also took part in the distribution: West Nusa Tenggara delivered 77,101 packages worth IDR 6.7 billion, Central Java distributed 33,572 packages worth IDR 9.6 billion, North Sumatra handed out 171,877 packages valued at IDR 48 billion, and South Sulawesi provided 23,867 packages totaling IDR 3 billion.

The program was supported by more than 2,000 partner institutions at both national and regional levels, including BAZNAS RI, BAZIS DKI Jakarta, UPZ of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Dompet Dhuafa, Rumah Zakat, Yatim Mandiri, Baitul Maal Hidayatullah, and Rumah Yatim.

Director General of Islamic Community Guidance, Abu Rokhmad, emphasized that the initiative reflects the core teachings of religion, which advocate for compassion toward orphans and persons with disabilities.

“The 10th of Muharram serves as a reminder for us to care for those living in hardship. The distribution of two million aid packages is part of a social movement grounded in spiritual values,” said Abu.

The event also featured a documentary titled “The Legacy of Zakat and Waqf”, highlighting the impact of zakat and waqf programs across various regions.

The Ministry also honored its top partners with awards in recognition of their role in expanding the program’s reach and impact.

Adding to the festivity was the Expression Stage, where orphans and persons with disabilities showcased creative performances such as percussion using recycled items, angklung music, and the traditional Saman dance. The event was further enlivened by the presence of Rara Sudirman, a finalist from Indonesian Idol Season 13, who performed alongside the children.

“We hope this assistance not only eases temporary burdens but also nurtures a sense of being valued and seen among orphans and persons with disabilities throughout the nation,” concluded Abu. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

